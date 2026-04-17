Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging restaurant brands, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest Rosie's Burgers ("Rosie's") restaurant, opening this Saturday, April 18th, 2026, at 3122 Mount Lehman Road (High Street), Abbotsford, British Columbia. Rosie's is a boutique quick-service restaurant brand known for its signature smash burgers, golden fries, poutine, onion rings, and classic milkshakes - delivering nostalgic flavours in vibrant, neighborhood-driven locations.

Happy Belly 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/293071_86fe46e6b47e3b00_001full.jpg

"Abbotsford represents another high-quality market for Rosie's as we continue accelerating our expansion across North America," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "Our franchise model is designed to scale alongside operators who share our commitment to operational excellence and an exceptional guest experience. This newest location is operated by a multi-unit, multi-brand Happy Belly franchisee and marks the first of their five committed locations for Rosie's Burgers under a multi-unit franchise agreement in British Columbia, announced on March 27, 2025. It reinforces the strength of our franchise system, our disciplined site selection approach, and the growing demand for Rosie's across the province. We believe the brand is well positioned to continue expanding in markets supported by favourable demographics, consistent daily demand, and strong neighbourhood fundamentals."

This Abbotsford location sits within the prominent Highstreet Shopping Centre, a high-visibility retail destination that benefits from strong daily traffic, surrounding residential growth, and proximity to families, commuters, and professionals - providing the ideal demographic fit for Rosie's nostalgic smash burger offering.

Happy Belly 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/293071_86fe46e6b47e3b00_003full.jpg

Rosie's Burgers is entering a strong phase of national expansion, with 16 locations currently open and more than 114 secured under multi-unit and area development agreements across key provinces, including Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. This growing footprint positions the brand to scale rapidly in the years ahead. Backed by a proven track record in the burger category, a high-performing franchise model, and a solid foundation of organic growth, Rosie's is well on its way to becoming Canada's leading smash burger brand.

This momentum is supported by Happy Belly's broader platform, which now includes 666 contractually committed franchise locations across multiple emerging brands at various stages of development, construction, and operation. Our dual expansion strategy-combining franchised growth with targeted corporate store openings-underscores our commitment to disciplined, predictable growth as we advance toward becoming Canada's leading restaurant consolidator.

"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.

Happy Belly 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/293071_86fe46e6b47e3b00_004full.jpg

About Rosie's Burgers

Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighborhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburger's and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands.

Happy Belly 4

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/293071_86fe46e6b47e3b00_005full.jpg

Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293071

Source: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.