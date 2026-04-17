At ESCMID Global 2026, the Bruker Microbiology Infection Diagnostics division (Bruker Corporation, Nasdaq: BRKR) announces the European launch of MyGenius PRO, a fully automated, sample-to-answer (S2A) molecular diagnostics system based on PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) technology. Designed for infectious disease diagnostics, the new S2A system enables higher throughput, continuous loading of samples, consumables, and reagents, and supports random-access operation. Like the successful medium-throughput BeGeniussystem, which excels at assay and sample matrix flexibility, the new higher-throughput MyGenius PRO automates the entire workflow from patient sample to diagnostic result enhancing laboratory efficiency and supporting higher-throughput volume testing needs.

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MyGenius PRO installed at a leading European transplant center supporting routine infectious disease testing

At launch, the MyGenius PRO IVDR menu will include assays for Cytomegalovirus (CMV) and Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) from whole blood, and BK virus (BKV) from urine, supporting diagnostic testing in immunocompromised patients. Rapid menu expansion, including Human Immunodeficiency Virus type 1 (HIV-1), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Human Herpesvirus 6 (HHV-6) IVDR assays, and additional sample matrices, are planned throughout 2026.

The MyGenius PROplatform was developed in a collaboration between ELITechGroup, a Bruker company, and Hitachi High Tech-Corporation (Hitachi High-Tech), combining complementary expertise in molecular assays, automation and engineering. Hitachi High-Tech will introduce the platform under the tradename LABOSPECT GA-5 in Japan. This system comes with Bruker molecular diagnostic assays for infectious disease testing in accordance with Japanese diagnostic regulations.

During a recent interview, Dr. Pierangelo Clerici, President of AMCLI (Italian Association of Clinical Microbiologists), emphasized the importance of high throughput in microbiology laboratories: "Timely diagnosis is critical in microbiology and virology. Fully automated sample-to-result solutions improve turnaround time and support faster clinical response and effective infection monitoring, while enabling laboratories to streamline workflows and ensure compliance with IVDR regulations."

The launch of MyGenius PRO marks a new chapter in Bruker's Microbiology Infection Diagnostics molecular diagnostics strategy, further expanding a portfolio that includes InGenius, BeGenius, a rapidly growing CE-IVD assay menu, and novel LiquidArray assays for advanced multiplexing and more affordable syndromic panel testing.

About Bruker Corporation Leader of the Post-Genomic Era (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists and engineers to make breakthrough post-genomic discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high-performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in post-genomic life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and biopharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial and cleantech research, and next-gen semiconductor metrology in support of AI. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.bruker.com.

About Hitachi High-Tech

Hitachi High-Tech, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is engaged in activities in a broad range of fields, including manufacture and sales of clinical analyzers, biotechnology products, radiation therapy systems, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, analytical instruments, and analysis equipment. Hitachi High-Tech also provide high value-added solutions in industrial fields such as mobility, environment and energy, etc.

For further information, visit https://www.hitachi-hightech.com/global/en/

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Contacts:

Trade Press Customer Contact:

Alessandro Abramo

Director Marketing Product Management

Bruker Microbiology Infection Diagnostics Division

T: +39-348-360-9058

E: alessandro.abramo@bruker.com

Investor Contact:

Joe Kostka

Director, Investor Relations Corporate Development

Bruker Corporation

T: +1 (978) 313-5800

E: Investor.Relations@bruker.com