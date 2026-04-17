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WKN: 813534 | ISIN: US1167941087 | Ticker-Symbol: BKD
Tradegate
17.04.26 | 12:34
32,870 Euro
-0,53 % -0,175
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
BRUKER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRUKER CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,87033,36012:55
32,87033,36012:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BRUKER
BRUKER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BRUKER CORPORATION32,870-0,53 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.