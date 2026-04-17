

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has expressed confidence that a deal with Iran is on the cards, and a second round of negotiations to end the Middle East war could resume next weekend.



Speaking at a campaign event in Las Vegas Thursday to promote his administration's economic policies and tax cuts, Trump said, 'The war in Iran is going along swimmingly. It should be ending pretty soon.'



Earlier, Trump told reporters that direct talks between U.S., Iranian officials could take place 'probably, maybe, next weekend.'



According to him, Tehran has agreed not to obtain nuclear weapon and would surrender enriched uranium. Iran did not respond to this claim.



During a press briefing at the Pentagon Thursday, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth urged the new Iranian regime to make wise choices during this lull in combat operations, and to work in good faith toward a deal with the United States - one that President Donald Trump said would also prevent Iran from ever having a nuclear weapon.



The secretary also warned Iranian military leadership, 'We're watching you. Our capabilities are not the same - our military and yours. Remember, this is not a fair fight. We know what military assets you are moving and where you are moving them to.'



Hegseth also reminded Iranian military leadership that it no longer has the ability to reconstitute its own forces because as part of Operation Epic Fury, U.S. Central Command forces destroyed the Iranian military industrial base.



Regarding the U.S. blockade on ships going to and leaving Iranian ports, the secretary told Iran that the right thing to do - to avoid continued military action and to remove the blockade - is to make a deal with U.S. negotiators.



'As our negotiators have said ... Iran can choose a prosperous future, a golden bridge, and we hope that you do - for the people of Iran. In the meantime, and for as long as it takes, we will maintain this ... successful blockade.'



Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that the blockade is effective, and a targeted operation.



'This blockade applies to all ships, regardless of nationality, heading into or from Iranian ports,' Caine said. 'The U.S. action is a blockade of Iran's ports and coastline, not a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Enforcement will occur inside Iran's territorial seas and in international waters.'



Caine said U.S. forces in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility would also pursue 'dark fleet vessels' who had left Iran before the blockade was set up, including those which provide material support to Iran and those carrying Iranian oil.



'As most of you know, dark fleet vessels are those illicit or illegal ships evading international regulations, sanctions or insurance requirements,' Caine said.



More than 10,000 sailors, Marines and airmen, over a dozen ships and dozens of aircraft are executing the blockade mission, which Caine said has proven successful in turning ships away, and which so far has not required any aggression.



Caine said that if needed, U.S. forces would fire warning shots and seize 'Any ship that would cross the blockade.'



However, BBC reported on the basis of tracking MarineTraffic data that after the U.S. announced the blockade on Monday, four cargo ships that left Iranian ports have crossed over the U.S. blockade line. Two of the vessels are reportedly heading to India, while one each are bound for China and Pakistan.



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