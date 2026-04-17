Avolon Holdings Limited ('Avolon'), a leading global aviation finance company, announces that it has raised a new dual tranche US$455 million unsecured revolving credit facility (the 'Facility') with a syndicate of five banks based primarily in the Middle East.

The transaction further diversifies Avolon's sources of capital, accessing new liquidity pools with significant appetite for high quality lending opportunities in the aviation sector.

The facility, which comprises both a conventional and an Islamic tranche, has a five-year tenor. Emirates NBD Capital Limited acted as Coordinator, Initial Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner. Dubai Islamic Bank acted as Senior Islamic Mandated Lead Arranger, with Standard Chartered Bank acting as Mandated Lead Arranger. Emirates Islamic Bank and Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait acted as Lead Arrangers and Sharjah Islamic Bank acted as Arranger.

Following the closing of this facility, Avolon has raised US$2.5 billion in new unsecured financing in 2026 across public and private markets.

Ross O'Connor, Chief Financial Officer, Avolon commented, "This facility marks another step forward in the continued expansion of Avolon's global funding platform. Securing significant, long-term unsecured capital from Middle Eastern banks underlines the strength of our credit proposition and the confidence lenders have in our strategy, balance sheet and execution capabilities. We see the region as a key partner in supporting Avolon's next phase of disciplined growth."

About Avolon

Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 139 airlines in 61 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 1,131 aircraft, as of 31 March 2026. www.avolon.aero

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions, including statements with respect to Avolon's business, financial condition, results of operations and plans. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and all of which are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations about future events. Forward-looking statements are sometimes identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "will," "could," "should," "shall," "risk," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "plans," "predicts," "continues," "assumes," "positioned" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof, other variations thereon or comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts, including with respect to the closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Avolon does not intend, and undertakes no duty, to update any information contained herein to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

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Contacts:

Darragh Crowley

Avolon Investor Relations

ir@avolon.aero

T: +353 1 231 5800



Jonathan Neilan Sam Moore

FTI Consulting

avolon@fticonsulting.com

T: +353 86 231 4135 +353 87 737 9089