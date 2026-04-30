Avolon, a leading global aviation finance company, announces results for the first quarter ('Q1') of 2026.

Income Statement (US$M) Q1 2026 Q1 2025 US$ Change % Change Lease Revenue 762 683 +79 +12% Operating Cashflow 540 365 +175 +48% Net Income 191 145 +46 +32%

Balance Sheet (US$M) Q1 2026 FY 2025 US$ Change % Change Total Available Liquidity 11,288 10,659 +629 +6% Total Assets 34,702 34,418 +284 +1% Unsecured Debt Total Debt 79% 77% +2ppts N/A

2026 FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Net Income of US$191 million for Q1, up 32% year on year

Strong operating cashflow of US$540 million in Q1, reaching a record US$2.3 billion for the last 12 months

Acquired 14 aircraft, sold 19 aircraft and ended the quarter with 84 aircraft agreed for sale

Placed 17 aircraft from our orderbook, ending the quarter with 85% of our commitments placed through the end of 2028

Ended the quarter with an owned, managed and committed fleet of 1,131 aircraft, including orders and commitments for 506 new technology aircraft

Closed US$2.1 billion of new unsecured financing during the quarter

Ended the quarter with total available liquidity of US$11 billion, including US$534 million of unrestricted cash and US$8 billion in undrawn debt facilities

Unsecured to total debt ratio increased to 79%, with net debt to equity of 2.7 times and sources to uses ratio of 1.8 times

Andy Cronin, Avolon CEO, commented:

"I am pleased to report a strong start to 2026, with net income for Q1 up 32% to US$191 million. This performance is a reflection of both our consistent execution and the broad-based demand for our assets. As the industry's supply shortages continue, our orderbook profile coupled with our global reach positions the company for sustainable growth, delivering value for our stakeholders."

About Avolon

Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 139 airlines in 61 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 1,131 aircraft, as of 31 March 2026. www.avolon.aero

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Contacts:

Darragh Crowley

Avolon Investor Relations

ir@avolon.aero

T: +353 1 231 5800

Jonathan Neilan Sam Moore

FTI Consulting

avolon@fticonsulting.com

T: +353 86 231 4135 +353 87 737 9089