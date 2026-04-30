Avolon, a leading global aviation finance company, announces results for the first quarter ('Q1') of 2026.
Income Statement (US$M)
Q1 2026
Q1 2025
US$ Change
% Change
Lease Revenue
762
683
+79
+12%
Operating Cashflow
540
365
+175
+48%
Net Income
191
145
+46
+32%
Balance Sheet (US$M)
Q1 2026
FY 2025
US$ Change
% Change
Total Available Liquidity
11,288
10,659
+629
+6%
Total Assets
34,702
34,418
+284
+1%
Unsecured Debt Total Debt
79%
77%
+2ppts
N/A
2026 FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
- Net Income of US$191 million for Q1, up 32% year on year
- Strong operating cashflow of US$540 million in Q1, reaching a record US$2.3 billion for the last 12 months
- Acquired 14 aircraft, sold 19 aircraft and ended the quarter with 84 aircraft agreed for sale
- Placed 17 aircraft from our orderbook, ending the quarter with 85% of our commitments placed through the end of 2028
- Ended the quarter with an owned, managed and committed fleet of 1,131 aircraft, including orders and commitments for 506 new technology aircraft
- Closed US$2.1 billion of new unsecured financing during the quarter
- Ended the quarter with total available liquidity of US$11 billion, including US$534 million of unrestricted cash and US$8 billion in undrawn debt facilities
- Unsecured to total debt ratio increased to 79%, with net debt to equity of 2.7 times and sources to uses ratio of 1.8 times
Andy Cronin, Avolon CEO, commented:
"I am pleased to report a strong start to 2026, with net income for Q1 up 32% to US$191 million. This performance is a reflection of both our consistent execution and the broad-based demand for our assets. As the industry's supply shortages continue, our orderbook profile coupled with our global reach positions the company for sustainable growth, delivering value for our stakeholders."
About Avolon
Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 139 airlines in 61 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 1,131 aircraft, as of 31 March 2026. www.avolon.aero
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Contacts:
Darragh Crowley
Avolon Investor Relations
ir@avolon.aero
T: +353 1 231 5800
Jonathan Neilan Sam Moore
FTI Consulting
avolon@fticonsulting.com
T: +353 86 231 4135 +353 87 737 9089