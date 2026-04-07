Avolon, a leading global aviation finance company, issues an update for the first quarter ('Q1') 2026.
Q1 2026 Highlights
- Acquired 14 aircraft and sold 19 during the quarter
- Ended Q1 with 84 aircraft agreed for sale
- Placed 17 new-technology aircraft from existing commitments, ending the quarter with 85% of our orderbook placed through the end of 2028
- Executed 60 lease agreements, extensions and amendments
- Closed the quarter with an owned, managed and committed fleet of 1,131 aircraft
- Contracted US$2.1 billion of new unsecured debt financing in the first quarter including:
- US$1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes
- US$420 million equivalent inaugural Samurai loan facility from a consortium of Japanese and International banks
- US$150 million of additional unsecured funding facilities
About Avolon
Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 139 airlines in 61 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 1,131 aircraft, as of 31 March 2026. www.avolon.aero
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Contacts:
Darragh Crowley
Avolon Investor Relations
ir@avolon.aero
T: +353 1 231 5800
Jonathan Neilan Sam Moore
FTI Consulting
avolon@fticonsulting.com
T: +353 86 231 4135 +353 87 737 9089