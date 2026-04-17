-Adding fire sprinkler and suppression capabilities across Europe, a key strategic growth area for APi-

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) ("APi" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Wtech Fire Group ("Wtech"), a comprehensive provider of fire protection, suppression, and detection solutions across Europe. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals.

Wtech is headquartered in Ireland and serves various European markets, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Germany, and the Nordic region. As fire sprinkler and suppression services represent a key growth opportunity within APi's international business, the acquisition of Wtech meaningfully enhances APi's capabilities in this area and positions the Company to offer customers a more comprehensive, end-to-end fire and life safety solution across Europe. Wtech is expected to contribute approximately $175 million in annual revenue, with a margin profile consistent with APi's international business.

Russ Becker, APi's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are excited to welcome the Wtech team to the APi family. Our international business has built real strength in fire alarm and detection, and electronic security, but fire sprinkler and suppression is an area where we need greater scale to truly serve our customers end-to-end. Wtech fills that gap nicely, and their expertise in this space makes them a natural fit. We are pleased to have Ted Wright continue to lead the Wtech business after closing and are confident that, under APi's ownership, there is a significant runway for Wtech to grow both organically and through strategic acquisitions."

Ted Wright, Wtech Fire Group's Chief Executive Officer, added: "Joining APi Group marks a transformational moment for Wtech and is a reflection of everything our team has worked so hard to build. From day one, it was clear that APi's values, a commitment to safety, entrepreneurial leadership, and long-term investment in their people, align closely with our own values and culture at Wtech. Our customers trust us to deliver high-quality fire and life safety solutions, and being part of APi's global platform gives us the resources and reach to do that on an even greater scale. I'm incredibly proud of what the Wtech team has achieved, and I'm excited about what we will accomplish together as part of the APi family."

About APi:

APi is a global, market-leading business services provider of fire and life safety, security, elevator and escalator, and specialty services with a substantial recurring revenue base and over 500 locations worldwide. APi provides statutorily mandated and other contracted services to a strong base of long-standing customers across industries. APi has a winning leadership culture driven by entrepreneurial business leaders delivering innovative solutions for customers. More information can be found at www.apigroupinc.com.

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Contacts:

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Tel: +1 920-419-5432

Email: investorrelations@apigroupinc.us