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WKN: A2P4DS | ISIN: US00187Y1001 | Ticker-Symbol: 4XY
Frankfurt
17.04.26 | 08:02
37,400 Euro
-0,53 % -0,200
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
API GROUP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
API GROUP CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,60038,40013:42
37,60038,40013:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
API GROUP
API GROUP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
API GROUP CORPORATION37,400-0,53 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.