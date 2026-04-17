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WKN: A3CRT5 | ISIN: CH1111227810 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
17.04.26 | 14:28
11,800 Euro
-100,00 % -11,800
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Software
Aktienmarkt
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11,60012,00014:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.04.2026 13:18 Uhr
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Trifork Group AG: 25/2026·Trifork Group: Shareholders approve all resolutions at the Annual General Meeting 2026

Schindellegi, Switzerland - 17 April 2026

Trifork Group AG
Company announcement no. 25/2026

Shareholders approve all resolutions at the Annual General Meeting 2026

The shareholders of Trifork Group AG ("Trifork") today approved all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors at Trifork's Annual General Meeting 2026 (the "AGM").

Composition of the Board of Directors
The shareholders elected Anja Monrad as new Chairperson of the Board of Directors and Danny Lange as a new member in addition to the confirmation of the other members of the Board of Directors that stood for re-election. The Board of Directors designated Lars Stugemo as Vice-Chairperson.
Furthermore, the shareholders (re-)elected the following members of the Board of Directors to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for one year: Anja Monrad, Erik Theodor Jakobsen and Lars Stugemo. The Board of Directors designated Anja Monrad as Chairperson of this Committee.

Financial and non-financial reports
The AGM had to vote on Trifork's financial and non-financial reports. In accordance with applicable laws and regulation, the ESG report was prepared compliant with EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). This report, as well as the annual report with consolidated and separate financial statements, were approved.

Remuneration confirmed and prospectively approved
The shareholders approved the 2025 remuneration report in a consultative vote. Further, the shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of the remuneration for the Board of Directors from the AGM 2026 to the AGM 2027. Additionally, the shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of the fixed and variable remuneration for the members of the Executive Management for the financial year 2027.

Investor & Media contact
Frederik Svanholm
Group Investment Director
frsv@trifork.com
+41 79 357 7317

About Trifork Group
Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,148 employees in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. The Group's R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies.
Learn more at trifork.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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