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WKN: 823212 | ISIN: DE0008232125 | Ticker-Symbol: LHA
Xetra
17.04.26 | 14:15
7,568 Euro
+0,21 % +0,016
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6267,63214:30
7,6287,63214:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.04.2026 13:46 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40 (1) of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40 (1) of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17. Apr 2026 / 13:36 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft
Street address Venloer Strasse 151-153
Postal code 50672
City Cologne
LEI 529900PH63HYJ86ASW55

2. Reason for notification

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity

NameLocationCountry
BlackRock, Inc. Wilmington, Delaware US

4. Name(s) of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name
N/A

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

14.04.2026

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of details on total positions 7.a.)% of voting rights through instruments (total of details on total positions 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)Total of both in % (details on total positions 7.a. + 7.b.)Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New3.19% 0.99% 4.18% 1,199,282,895
Previous notification3.02% 1.15% 4.17% -

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISINAbsoluteIn %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0008232125 0 37,016,809 0% 3.09%
US2515613048 0 1,289,152 0% 0.11%
Total38,305,961 3.19%

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Lent Securities (right to recall) N/A N/A 11,477,111 0.96%
Voting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
Total11,477,111 0.96%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Contract for Difference N/A N/A Cash 346,394 0.03%
Voting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
Total346,394 0.03%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
Name% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
Trident Merger LLC
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
-
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
-
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
-
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
Trident Merger LLC
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
Amethyst Intermediate LLC
Aperio Holdings LLC
Aperio Group, LLC
-
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
-
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
-
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock Fund Advisors
-
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
-
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
-
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
-
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
SAE Liquidity Fund (GenPar), LLC
-
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
BlackRock Lux Finco S. a r.l.
BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
-
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
-
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock International Limited
-
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
-
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.
BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited
-
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.
BlackRock (Luxembourg) S.A.
-
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
BlackRock Fund Managers Limited
-
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
-
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock International Limited
BlackRock Life Limited
-
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.
BlackRock UK Holdco Limited
BlackRock Asset Management Schweiz AG
-
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.
BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited
BlackRock Solutions Funds ICAV
-
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
iShares (DE) I Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit Teilgesellschaftsvermögen
-

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 (3) WpHG

Date of general meeting

Total positions (6.) after general meeting:

% of voting rights attached to shares % of voting rights through instruments Total of both

10. Other useful information

Date

17.04.2026

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Straße 151-153.
50672 Koeln
Germany
Internet https://www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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