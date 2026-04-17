

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment across regions and asset classes remains tethered to expectations of a peace deal to end the Middle East war. Positive earnings updates from the corporate sector also swayed sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading with mild gains. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly positive note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a negative note.



The Dollar Index has edged down. Sovereign bond yields mostly eased. However, in Japan, it hardened.



Both the crude oil benchmarks have shed around 3 percent amidst optimism about a lasting U.S.-Iran ceasefire. Gold has edged down from the flatline. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a positive note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 48,798.70, up 0.45% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,058.30, up 0.24% Germany's DAX at 24,299.36, up 0.62% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,559.42, down 0.29% France's CAC 40 at 8,294.96, up 0.39% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,957.65, up 0.41% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 58,584.50, down 1.57% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,946.90, down 0.09% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,051.43, down 0.10% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,160.33, down 0.89% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,191.92, down 0.55%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1795, up 0.11% GBP/USD at 1.3523, down 0.02% USD/JPY at 159.17, down 0.03% AUD/USD at 0.7171, up 0.08% USD/CAD at 1.3683, down 0.17% Dollar Index at 98.12, down 0.09%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.298%, down 0.30% Germany at 3.0292%, down 0.13% France at 3.661%, down 0.38% U.K. at 4.8410%, down 0.25% Japan at 2.437%, up 1.20%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $96.49, down 2.92%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $91.45, down 3.42%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $4,807.56, down 0.02%. Silver Futures (May) at $79.38, up 0.85%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $75,157.62, up 1.02% Ethereum at $2,338.46, up 0.23% XRP at $1.43, up 1.62% BNB at $629.42, up 1.40% Solana at $87.55, up 2.89%



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