Lake Oswego, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2026) - Functional Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: MEHA), a leading innovator in wellness and performance products, today announced the launch of its new Kirkman Weight Loss Support Bundle. Designed to support a healthy and sustainable weight loss journey, this bundle combines three scientifically-backed products to target key areas of digestion, metabolism, and muscle preservation.

The Weight Loss Support Bundle includes:

Kirkman's Pro Bio Gold - A powerful probiotic formula that promotes optimal gut health. By improving digestion, enhancing nutrient absorption, and reducing bloating, Pro Bio Gold helps users maintain a healthy digestive system, which is critical for weight management and overall well-being.

Kirkman's L-Carnitine - A key player in fat metabolism and energy production. L-Carnitine helps the body efficiently convert fat into energy, supporting fat loss while boosting physical performance. This product helps users stay energized during their weight loss journey while maximizing fat-burning potential.

Kirkman's L-Glutamine - Known for its ability to curb sugar cravings, L-Glutamine also supports lean muscle preservation during weight loss. By reducing the urge for unhealthy snacks and maintaining muscle mass, this ingredient helps individuals maintain a balanced, effective weight loss plan without sacrificing muscle strength.

"Our Weight Loss Support Bundle is designed to be a comprehensive, non-prescription solution for anyone looking to improve their weight management and achieve lasting results," said Eric Gripentrog, CEO of Functional Brands Inc. "With a growing demand for natural, non-prescription products that support weight loss, we've carefully curated a bundle that addresses digestion, metabolism, and muscle preservation-three crucial components for successful weight management."

This bundle was developed with those who are serious about making lasting health changes. By addressing the foundational needs of digestion, metabolism, and muscle maintenance, the Weight Loss Support Bundle is perfect for anyone looking to kickstart or enhance their weight loss journey.

Key Benefits of the Weight Loss Support Bundle:

Promotes better digestion and reduced bloating with Kirkman's Pro Bio Gold

Supports fat metabolism and energy production with Kirkman's L-Carnitine

Curbs sugar cravings and supports lean muscle with Kirkman's L-Glutamine

Ideal for those looking for a holistic approach to healthy, sustainable weight loss

The Functional Brands Inc. by Kirkman Weight Loss Support Bundle is now available for purchase through Kirkman's website at www.kirkmangroup.com/products/weight-loss-support-bundle and through practitioners.

For more information, please visit www.kirkmangroup.com or call 1-800-245-8282.

About Functional Brands Inc. and Kirkman

Functional Brands Inc. is a health and wellness company focused on acquiring and growing science-based consumer brands. With a portfolio that includes trusted names like Kirkman, P2i by Kirkman, Tru2u.Health Functional Brands is committed to providing high-quality, effective solutions that support healthier lives.

Kirkman has been the leader in Ultratested supplements since 1949, setting the gold standard in purity and hypoallergenic formulation. Our rigorous standards ensure that even the most sensitive communities-including those who cannot tolerate other supplements-can thrive from our formulations. With more than 70 years of clean science behind every product, Kirkman is trusted by practitioners and patients worldwide.

For more information, visit www.functionalbrandsinc.com and www.kirkmangroup.com, and www.Tru2u.health.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293046

Source: Functional Brands Inc.