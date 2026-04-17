

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State Street Corp. (STT) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $764 million, or $2.49 per share. This compares with $644 million, or $2.04 per share, last year.



Excluding items, State Street Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $803 million or $2.84 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.6% to $3.796 billion from $3.284 billion last year.



State Street Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $764 Mln. vs. $644 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.49 vs. $2.04 last year. -Revenue: $3.796 Bln vs. $3.284 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News