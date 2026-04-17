Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2026) - Glenstar Minerals Inc. (CSE: GSTR) (OTCQB: GSTRF) (FSE: VO20) ("Glenstar" or the "Company") announces that assay results of the Phase 2 drill program at the Company's Green Monster Project in Nevada continue to show polymetallic mineralization along the trend line that was drilled in the Phase 1 drill program.

Numerous polymetallic zones were encountered during the Phase 2 program, which consisted of six (6) holes drilled to depths from 500 feet to 585 feet encompassing ~3,320 feet of total drilling across three (3) drill pads. These holes contained highly fractured rock with abundant clay alteration and brightly coloured orange and red oxide minerals and decalcification. Assay results confirmed that the area of interest is significantly mineralized and geologically complex; however, at this early stage of exploration the grades reported are less than expected while at the same time raising a number of interesting questions. As a result of this geological complexity, further geophysical work is required to address the data that is inconclusive and provide a clearer understanding of the type of structure and system contained within the property.

To gain a more detailed understanding the Company will continue to embrace the latest available technology by utilizing a Terean geophysical survey. This type of survey is cost effective and highly successful in mapping faults and structural controls on mineralization, defining depth to competent rock, quantifying overburden, imaging paleochannels & alteration zones, and identifying weathered and fractured zones that could indicate the presence of large faults and their orientation.

Glenstar Geologist Bob Marvin remarked that, "While the results of the Phase 2 program were not as exciting as we were expecting, the complexity of the structure is, nevertheless, incredibly interesting. It raises a number of questions that need to be answered in order to gain a better understanding of what we are actually dealing with. The Terean survey will provide a plethora of information that will determine what the next phase of exploration will look like."

Project Background & Recent Exploration Work

The Green Monster Property is comprised of 35 federal lode claims covering ~700 acres located in Clark County, Nevada, on the west trending spur of the Spring Mountains and is approximately 40 miles southwest of Las Vegas. Until the recent drill program in May of 2025, no drilling was ever conducted on the property, but the Company's previous identification of robust nickel-copper with anomalous cobalt from sampling work done in 2022 indicated that several targets were ideal for shallow RC drilling (see news releases dated May 28, 2025, and July 16, 2025).

Glenstar acquired the Green Monster Property and conducted initial groundwork in 2022 that included reconnaissance geologic mapping, surface rock sampling, soil sampling, and a drone magnetic survey. Channel sampling across the exposed back of a raise off the main shaft returned 1.18 meters of 3.77% Cu (Copper), 3.06% Ni (Nickel), 0.21% Co (Cobalt) and 6.83% Zn (Zinc). These values are well in excess of select dump samples from historical underground workings and represent in-place, vein style mineralization. Sampling of oxide and sulfide bearing boulders directly downhill of the patented workings has confirmed the presence of very high zinc (>10%) and silver (>200ppm), as well as copper, uranium, and lead. (Sampling results provided above were previously published in the Green Monster Project NI 43-101 Technical Report dated June 20, 2023, Section 7.5).

About Glenstar Minerals Inc.

Glenstar is a mineral exploration company with a focus on polymetallic minerals. These elements are classified as critical minerals and are essential in the manufacturing of sophisticated electronics and other vital energy technologies. The Company's mission is to leverage its knowledge and connections to explore, acquire, and develop critical mineral and energy metal properties throughout the world.

Glenstar's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "GSTR", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "VO20", and on the Over-the-Counter market (OTCQB) in the United States under the symbol "GSTRF".

Robert Marvin, P.Geo (ONT) is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is the independent consulting geologist for Glenstar Minerals Inc., who has examined the Green Monster and Wildhorse properties on the ground numerous times since 2022 and 2024 respectively. All fieldwork relating to geologic observations and sampling as reported herein, has been directly overseen by Mr. Marvin who supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"David Ryan"

President & CEO

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the process and completion of any Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and any statements regarding the Company's business plans, expectations and objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Mineral exploration is subject to risks and uncertainties and there is no assurance that any potential results or findings that may be suggested in this press release will ultimately happen. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements and other documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities commissions and the discussion of risk factors set out therein. Such documents are available at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile and on the Company's website. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date.

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company and certain of the plans and objectives of the Company with respect to the same. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This release may contain statements within the meaning of safe harbour provisions as defined under securities laws and regulations. We seek safe harbour.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293052

Source: Glenstar Minerals Inc.