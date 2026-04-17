

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Continued optimism over an approaching end to the U.S.-Iran war lifted overall cryptocurrency market capitalization in the past 24 hours. Top-ranked cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, XRP, BNB, Solana and Dogecoin have gained more than a percent in the past 24 hours.



Sentiment was also supported by the decline in crude oil prices that decreased the likelihood of a fuel-led inflationary spiral. Brent Oil Futures for June settlement are currently trading at $96.02, having slipped 3.4 percent on an overnight basis. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil Futures for May settlement has also shed 4.1 percent overnight to trade at $90.81. With the decline, year-to-date gains for both the benchmarks have fallen to 58 percent.



The sentiment change was also reflected in CoinMarketCap's Fear and Greed Index that measures the sentiment in the crypto market. The index rose marginally within the 'neutral' territory to 57, from 56 a day ago and 49 a week ago.



Amidst the firm market sentiment, overall crypto market capitalization has rallied 1.4 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.56 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has increased 15 percent to $156 billion. Around 64 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas around 9 are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 1.30 percent higher at $75,692.34. The current price is around 40 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has gained 5 percent in the past week, restricting year-to-date losses to 13.5 percent.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $26 million on Thursday versus $186 million on Wednesday and $411 million on Tuesday. Market leader iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with net inflows of $82 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 12th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. Meta Platforms (META) is ranked 11th whereas Tesla (TSLA) is ranked 13th.



Ethereum (ETH) added 0.6 percent overnight as it traded at $2,357.51. The leading alternate coin is trading 52 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $18 million on Thursday versus $68 million on Wednesday and $53 million on Tuesday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with inflows of $31 million.



Meanwhile, Ethereum is currently ranked 64th in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Bitcoin currently dominates 59.1 percent of the crypto market followed by Ethereum that accounts for a market share of 11.1 percent.



4th ranked XRP (XRP) jumped more than 2 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.44, around 62 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



5th ranked BNB (BNB) also gained close to 2 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $633.14. BNB is trading 54 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) surged 3.3 percent overnight to $88.20. SOL's current price is around 70 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



Solana Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $15.5 million on Thursday versus $5.3 million on Wednesday and $1.3 million on Tuesday. Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) accounted for the entire inflows.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall however slipped 1.1 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3240. The trading price is 26 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) gained 2.2 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0989. DOGE is trading 87 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) lost 2.6 percent in the past 24 hours. HYPE is trading at $43.62, around 27 percent below the all-time high of $59.39 recorded on September 18, 2025.



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