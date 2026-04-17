Loar Holdings Inc.: Loar Holdings Inc. Announces Date and Time for First Quarter 2026 Earnings and Conference Call

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR), will report Q1 2026 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

A conference call will follow at 10:30a.m., Eastern Time. To participate in the call telephonically please dial +1 877-407-0670/+1 215-268-9902. International participants can find a list of toll-free numbers here. A live audio webcast will also be available at the following link as well as through the Investor section of Loar Holdings website; https://ir.loargroup.com

The webcast will be archived and available for replay later in the day.

About Loar Holdings Inc.

Loar Holdings Inc. is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components that are essential for today's aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar has established relationships across leading aerospace and defense original equipment manufacturers and Tier Ones worldwide.

Contact:

Ian McKillop

Loar Holdings Inc. Investor Relations

IR@loargroup.com

SOURCE: Loar Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/loar-holdings-inc.-announces-date-and-time-for-first-quarter-2026-earnings-an-1158505