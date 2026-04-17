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WKN: A417PT | ISIN: US55234L2043 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
16.03.26 | 20:59
0,495 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYRA THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYRA THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.04.2026 14:06 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Intention to Voluntarily File Form 25 for Delisting from Nasdaq and Subsequent Deregistration with the SEC

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") today announced its intention to voluntarily file a Form 25 Notification of Delisting with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on Monday, April 20, 2026, to remove its common stock from listing and registration on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"). As previously disclosed, trading in the Company's common stock was suspended by Nasdaq on March 17, 2026. Although Nasdaq has indicated it intends to file its own Form 25 after all internal procedural periods have run, it has not yet done so. The Company is therefore voluntarily filing Form 25 in order to proceed with deregistration. The Company's common stock is currently quoted on the Pink Limited Market. This press release is being issued in compliance with Rule 12d2-2(c) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act").

The delisting is expected to become effective 10 days after Form 25 is filed with the SEC. Following the effective date, the Company intends to file a Form 15 with the SEC to terminate the registration of its common stock under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act and to suspend its reporting obligations under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's intention to file Form 25 and the expected timing thereof, the anticipated effectiveness of the delisting, the Company's plans to file a Form 15 to terminate registration and suspend reporting obligations, and the expected suspension and termination of periodic reporting requirements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the Company's forward-looking statements are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in other filings the Company makes with the SEC from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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