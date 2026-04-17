SalesCloser Technologies Ltd: SalesCloser Technologies Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Vancouver, BC, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesCloser Technologies Ltd. ("SalesCloser" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAI.V), a pioneer in autonomous AI sales technology, today announced that its common shares have been listed and are now available for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, "FSE") under the ticker symbol "MJ5" and WKN A427WK.

The Company's common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "SCAI" (CUSIP: 79467H102, ISIN: CA79467H1029).

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest and most established trading venues by market capitalization and is operated by Deutsche Börse AG. The company's stock quotation on the FSE is expected to increase the Company's visibility and accessibility among European and international investors.

Ali Tajskandar, CEO of SalesCloser, commented: "Expanding the market's access to our stock to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is an important step in expanding our global investor reach. As AI-driven sales automation gains traction across international markets, we believe it is critical to provide European and global investors with direct access to SalesCloser's growth story. This quotation builds on top of our existing and main presence on the TSXV and reflects our commitment to building long-term shareholder value as we scale our platform worldwide."

About SalesCloser

SalesCloser.ai is a Vancouver-based AI software company focused on automating and scaling revenue generation through conversational AI. The Company's platform enables businesses to deploy AI-powered virtual sales agents that engage prospects and customers across the sales lifecycle. SalesCloser's agents conduct real-time, personalized interactions across voice, video, and digital channels, including lead qualification, product demonstrations, follow-ups, and meeting scheduling. By augmenting core sales functions, the platform helps organizations increase capacity, accelerate pipeline velocity, and improve conversion rates without a corresponding increase in headcount. The platform integrates with existing CRM and business systems, supports multilingual deployment, and delivers consistent, high-quality customer interactions across industries. SalesCloser operates under a subscription-based SaaS model, generating recurring revenue with strong visibility and high gross margins while continuously enhancing its AI capabilities. The Company's technology is supported by a growing portfolio of patent applications focused on improving the performance of AI-driven conversational workflows. SalesCloser.ai is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "SCAI".

Corporate Contact:

Adrian Lim, CFO

Email: investors@salescloser.ai

Phone: 604-990-2714

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

SCAI@arxhq.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its subsidiaries and the industries in which they operate, including statements about the expected benefits of the Company's listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, including increased visibility and accessibility among European and international investors, a broader shareholder base, and improved trading liquidity, references to expected results from future operations, future growth of the Company's products and platforms, the future development and increased use of products incorporating artificial intelligence, business and acquisition strategies, opportunities, objectives, prospects, the impact of broader economic factors on the Company, and future events and performance. Sentences and phrases containing or modified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "intend", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targets", "projects", "is designed to", "strategy", "should", "believe", "contemplate" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions, are not historical facts and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable and are based on, among other things, the expectations and analysis of current market trends and opportunities of management of the Company, such forward-looking statements have been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to, risks associated with changes to SalesCloser and other product's revenue and profitability, changes to customer preferences, competition, use cases for SalesCloser and other products, economic uncertainty and instability as a result of the ongoing inflation and supply chain issues, higher interest rate climate, tightening of credit availability and recessionary risks, pandemic related risks, wars, tariffs, instability in global commodity and securities markets, shifts in consumer and institutional spending and marketing strategies, risks related to data breaches and privacy, the changing global market and competition for the products and services supplied by the Company, and the additional risk factors discussed in the continuous disclosure materials of the Company which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.