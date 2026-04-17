

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The modern workforce increasingly relies on night shift schedules, especially in sectors such as healthcare, information technology, and manufacturing. While these schedules support a 24-hour global economy, they often come at a high biological cost.



Thyroid disorders are among the most prevalent endocrine diseases, affecting an estimated 200 million people globally and are five to ten times more common in women compared to men.



The human body is governed by a circadian rhythm, an internal clock that regulates sleep, metabolism, and hormone secretion. Night shift work may disrupt the body's natural circadian rhythm, significantly affecting endocrine function, particularly the thyroid gland.



The thyroid operates through the hypothalamic-pituitary-thyroid (HPT) axis, in which thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) follows a daily rhythm, peaking at night during sleep. Disruption of this cycle alters hormone secretion patterns and metabolic regulation.



Research shows that women working night shifts are especially vulnerable due to hormonal sensitivity. A longitudinal study of female hospital workers found that night shift workers had significantly higher TSH levels, an increase of approximately 0.303 mIU/L, than day workers, indicating altered thyroid function. (Source: Relationship between thyroid-stimulating hormone and night shift work - PMC)



A systematic review and meta-analysis further confirmed that night shift workers tend to have elevated TSH levels, which may increase the risk of hypothyroidism and other thyroid disorders. This is largely attributed to circadian misalignment and irregular sleep-wake cycles. (Source: Relationship between the night shift work and thyroid disorders: A systematic review and meta-analysis - PubMed)



One key mechanism linked to this, as per studies, involves melatonin suppression. Exposure to light at night reduces melatonin production, a hormone that regulates circadian rhythms and indirectly supports endocrine balance. Reduced melatonin can impair the synchronisation of thyroid hormone release.



In conclusion, night shift work poses a measurable risk to thyroid health in women through circadian disruption, hormonal imbalance, and altered metabolic signalling. Preventive strategies such as sleep hygiene, light exposure management, and regular thyroid screening are essential for long-term endocrine health.



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