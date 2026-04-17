Rare Frick Steam Locomotive and Mining Cars Headline Aumann Auctions Pre-1930 Sale

Eight auctions, rare finds, and a one-of-a-kind steam locomotive highlight Aumann's Pre-1930 Auction series.

NOKOMIS, IL / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / Aumann Auctions is proud to present a truly unique offering in its upcoming Pre-1930 Auction Series, featuring eight auctions running April 26 through May 3, 2026. With a diverse lineup of early-era equipment and collectibles, this year's event continues to draw attention from collectors and enthusiasts across the country.

An open house will be held on April 25 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, offering attendees the opportunity to preview many of the featured items ahead of the auction series.

Among the standout highlights are a rare Frick steam locomotive and a set of custom-built mining cars-an exceptional opportunity for collectors, preservationists, and steam enthusiasts alike.

Believed to have been constructed around an original Frick portable boiler, this remarkable steam locomotive carries a rich and intriguing history. Originally built as a portable boiler, the unit is thought to have operated in Oklahoma, possibly serving as a quarry engine. Today, it stands as an impressive approximately 12-ton locomotive operating on a 42-inch gauge track system.

The current owner made significant upgrades to enhance the locomotive's performance. The original six-inch cylinders with unbalanced valve gear were replaced with larger eight-inch cylinders featuring balanced valves, effectively doubling the piston area and providing substantially increased power for handling grades. For those interested in restoration, the original D-valve cylinders will be included with the sale.

Carefully stored indoors for the past 25 years, the locomotive was reported to be in serviceable condition when last operated. The code-built boiler successfully passed a hydrostatic test at 225 PSI prior to the current owner's purchase, underscoring the quality of its construction.

The locomotive is equipped with twin Penberthy injectors and is currently configured to burn propane through a vaporizer, though conversion to fuel oil or diesel with steam atomization could improve efficiency and performance. Buyers should note that some galvanized fittings are present and should be replaced prior to operation.

Included with the locomotive is an extensive quantity of track and infrastructure components, including approximately half a mile of 60-pound ASCE rail, angle bars with hardware, approximately 600 precast concrete ties, rubber rail chairs, adjustable galvanized tie-down hardware, and three stub switches with cast steel frogs.

Complementing the locomotive are custom-built miniature coal cars, constructed from surplus mining carts. These heavy-duty cars have been used to haul full loads of coal and are designed to pair seamlessly with the locomotive, enhancing both the functionality and authenticity of this offering.

Due to their size and storage requirements, these featured items are located offsite approximately 20 minutes from the main auction location. The seller does have a crane available onsite to assist with loading.

"These are the types of pieces that truly define the Pre-1930 sale," said Alex Fuselier of Aumann Auctions. "They're not only rare, but they represent a part of industrial history that you just don't see come to market very often."

All items will be sold through Aumann Auctions' Pre-1930 Auction Series. With multiple auctions spanning several days, bidders have the opportunity to explore a wide range of historic and one-of-a-kind offerings.

For more information or to register to bid, visit Aumann Auctions.

Contact Aumann Auctions at info@aumannauctions.com.

SOURCE: Aumann Auctions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rare-frick-steam-locomotive-and-mining-cars-headline-aumann-auct-1158321