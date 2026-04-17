Azerion Group NV: Azerion Group publishes its 2025 Annual Report

Azerion Group publishes its 2025 Annual Report

Amsterdam, 17 April 2026 - Azerion Group N.V. (EURONEXT: AZRN) today published its audited 2025 Annual Report. The 2025 Annual Report has been filed with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (the AFM) and is available at www.azerion.com/reports/ as a PDF file as well as in the ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) and HTML format.

The audited report is consistent with the preliminary full-year 2025 figures published on 26 February 2026, reporting revenues of € 540.6 million and an adjusted EBITDA of € 67.1 million for our continuing operations.



About Azerion

Founded in 2014, Azerion (EURONEXT: AZRN) is one of Europe's largest digital advertising and entertainment media platforms. Azerion brings global scaled audiences to advertisers in an easy and cost-effective way, delivered through our proprietary technology, in a safe, engaging, and high-quality environment, utilising our strategic portfolio of owned and operated content with entertainment and other digital publishing partners.

Having its roots in Europe and with its headquarters in Amsterdam, Azerion has commercial teams based in 29 cities around the world to closely support our clients and partners to find and execute creative ways to make a real impact through advertising.

For more information visit: www.azerion.com

Contact:

Investor Relations

ir@azerion.com

Disclaimer

This communication is for information purposes only. The information contained in this communication does not purport to be full or complete and, in particular, is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision. No reliance must be placed by any person for any purpose on the information contained in this communication or its accuracy, fairness or completeness. Azerion is not liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on the information contained in this communication

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