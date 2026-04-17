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WKN: A1W4QF | ISIN: NL0010558797 | Ticker-Symbol: OIC
Tradegate
17.04.26 | 17:50
3,610 Euro
-0,93 % -0,034
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OCI NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OCI NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5943,62619:52
3,5923,62619:52
PR Newswire
17.04.2026 19:18 Uhr
148 Leser
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OCI Global Publishes Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026

AMSTERDAM, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Global (Euronext: OCI) ("OCI" or the "Company") today announces that it has published the notice and agenda for its Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), to be held on 2 June 2026.

Among other items, shareholders will be asked to vote on the proposed appointment of Mr Robert Jan van de Kraats as Executive Director of OCI N.V. for a term of one year. The proposal follows the previously announced planned transition of Mr Nassef Sawiris from his role as Executive Chair of OCI N.V. to a non-executive director position at the conclusion of the AGM.

Further information on the proposed appointment, including remuneration arrangements, is set out in the AGM explanatory notes, which are available together with the AGM agenda and related materials at www.oci-global.com.

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About OCI Global

Learn more about OCI at www.oci-global.com. You can also follow OCI on LinkedIn.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oci-global-publishes-notice-of-annual-general-meeting-2026-302746147.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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