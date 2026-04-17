Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2026) - Richards Group Inc. (TSX: RIC) will be participating in the 2026 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, which will take place on April 21 and 22 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Dates: Tuesday April 21, 2026-Wednesday April 22, 2026 Time: 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM ET Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building

255 Front St W

Toronto, Ontario

M5V 2W6

John Glynn Chief Executive Officer, and Enzio Di Gennaro Chief Financial Officer, will be speaking at 1:30-2:00PM ET ON Wednesday, April 22nd. Interested parties can register to attend the conference here .

Members of Richards Group Inc. management will also be taking meetings from interested investors throughout the day. Take advantage of the opportunity and reach out to the team.

To register for the conference, please follow this link .

About Richards Group Inc.

Founded in 1912 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Richards Group operates across two core segments, Healthcare and Packaging, serving a global customer base with market leading medical devices, supplies, and equipment, as well as a diverse offering of glass and plastic packaging solutions. Richards is the largest Canadian distributor in aesthetic, pharmacy, and vision care devices, the third largest in Canadian packaging, and is newly developing a medical device global OEM footprint. The company differentiates itself through product innovation, high touch service, and deep industry expertise. For more information, visit richardsgroup.com.

About the Conference:

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

About Bloom Burton & Co.:

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, as well as advisory on direct investing, company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

Source: Bloom Burton & Co. Inc.