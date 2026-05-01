Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Richards Group Inc. (TSX: RIC) (the "Company") announced that the six nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as Directors of the Company at the annual general meeting held in Mississauga, Ontario on May 1, 2026.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the meeting are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes FOR % Votes WITHHELD % Donald Wright 7,668,872 91.97 669,140 8.03 Susan Allen 7,916,715 94.95 421,297 5.05 Darlene Dasent 7,636,743 91.59 701,269 8.41 John Glynn 7,916,878 94.95 421,134 5.05 Janet Glynn 7,741,848 92.85 596,164 7.15

Final voting results on all matters voted are currently available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Richards Group Inc.

Founded in 1912 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Richards Group operates across two core segments, Healthcare and Packaging, serving a global customer base with market leading medical devices, supplies, and equipment, as well as a diverse offering of glass and plastic packaging solutions. Richards is the largest Canadian distributor in aesthetic, pharmacy, and vision care devices, the third largest in Canadian packaging, and is newly developing a medical device global OEM footprint. The company differentiates itself through product innovation, high touch service, and deep industry expertise. For more information, visit richardsgroup.com.

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Source: Richards Group Inc.