Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2026) - Dios Exploration Inc. (TSXV: DOS) (Dios) closed a second tranche of $158,000 of previously announced non-brokered private placement. Pursuant to this second closing, Dios issued 3,950,000 flow-through units of Dios (the "Units") at a price of $0.04 per Unit, such that, taking into account closing of first tranche, a total of 12,700,000 Units for $508,000 were issued under the two closings, each Unit consisting of one flow-through Common Share of the capital of Dios and one half-warrant, one whole warrant entitling its holder thereof to subscribe for one Common Share of Dios at $0.06 per share for two years from date of issuance.

Dios reports increasing whole placement to $650,000.

The use of gross proceeds focuses on mining exploration in Quebec, that is diamond drilling wholly-owned Heberto-Gold discovery and extents on road accessible Au33 property, James Bay Eeyou Istchee.

Heberto-Gold system (see map) is located within a five-by-eight km highly anomalous gold-in-outcrop, gold-in-till, gold-in-soil area, 50 km south of Eleonore world-class gold mine and 20 km west of Clearwater gold deposit, near Eastmain1 hydropower facilities.

Common Shares and warrants issued pursuant to this second closing are subject to a restricted hold period of four months and one day, ending on August 18, 2026, under applicable Canadian securities laws. The placement remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Marie-José Girard M.Sc. PGeo, 43-101 qualified person, approved this release.





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Source: Dios Exploration Inc.