

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Health officials in San Francisco have confirmed the city's first case of a type of mpox called clade I, which is predicted to cause more serious illness than the type seen in the 2022 outbreak.



The infected person is an unvaccinated adult who was hospitalized but is now getting better. Officials said the person had close contact with someone who had recently traveled to another country.



Health experts say the risk to the general public is still low. However, they are encouraging people who may be at higher risk to get both doses of the mpox vaccine.



This case adds San Francisco to a small number of places in the U.S. where clade I mpox has been found. Cases are still being tracked, especially as outbreaks continue in parts of Africa and occasional cases appear in the U.S. and Europe.



As of March, 15 cases of clade I mpox had been reported in the United States, and all patients were recovering.



There are two types of mpox: clade I and clade II. The 2022 outbreak was caused by clade II, while this new case is clade I. Both types mainly spread through close skin contact, including during sexual activity. Symptoms include fever, tiredness, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash that looks like pimples or blisters.



Health officials stated that the vaccine is available, urging people at risk, especially those traveling to Europe or Africa, to get vaccinated. The vaccine is safe even for people with weak immune systems, such as those living with HIV or taking certain medications. However, people who have already had mpox do not need the vaccine.



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