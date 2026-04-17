

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic, is on his way to meet with Susie Wiles, the White House Chief of Staff. This meeting comes as the tension rises between Anthropic and the Trump administration regarding the use of its AI technologies.



The confrontation stems from Anthropic's challenge to the government's classification of the company as a 'supply chain risk.' This designation arose from disagreements over the military's intended use of its Claude AI model.



The Pentagon desired unrestricted access for various lawful purposes, like autonomous weapons and surveillance operations. Anthropic, however, was cautious, raising concerns about safety and legal implications.



This disagreement has made its way through the courts, with a federal judge at one point blocking parts of the government's actions. Yet, an appeals court has since allowed the Department of Defense to sever ties with Anthropic while the legal battles continue.



The heart of the issue revolves around Anthropic's forthcoming AI model, Mythos. This tool can identify software vulnerabilities, but there are fears it could also be weaponized for cyberattacks.



Still, U.S. agencies are considering tapping into this resource because of its potential value for national security.



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