

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against the euro and the pound in the New York session on Friday.



The greenback advanced to a 3-day high of 1.1759 against the euro, from an early nearly 2-month low of 1.1849.



The greenback recovered to 1.3513 against the pound, from an early 2-month low of 1.3599. This may be compared to an early 3-day high of 1.3504.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.14 against the euro and 1.30 against the pound.



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