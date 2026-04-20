Leapmotor Selects QNX for D19 Premium Electric SUV, Production Starts April 2026

Centralized high-performance controller built on QNX SDP 8.0 and QNX Hypervisor for Safety 8.0, consolidates digital cockpit and ADAS onto one holistic safety-certified platform

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 19, 2026 / QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced that leading Chinese electric vehicle company, Leapmotor, has selected QNX technology to serve as the foundational software platform for its forthcoming premium electric SUV, the D19.

Centralized Architecture for Next-Generation Experiences

At the heart of the new D19 is a high-performance central controller built on the QNX Software Development Platform 8.0 and QNX Hypervisor for Safety 8.0, enabling a unified architecture for advanced cockpit and ADAS experiences. Entering mass production later this month, Leapmotor's flagship D19 is the first vehicle globally to launch with this high-performance centralized design that consolidates digital cockpit, ADAS, and connectivity domains into a single safety-certified system with a next-generation Cabin and ADAS big-data model that uses advanced multimodal AI to better understand both the driving environment and the in-cabin experience. This reduces complexity and cost while supporting richer in-vehicle experiences and next-generation features including:

Multi-display support for immersive infotainment, instrument cluster, and rear-seat entertainment, with up to eight high-resolution screens in 3K and 4K configurations.

Audiophile-grade sound, supporting up to 24 audio channels for spatial and personalized listening.

Service-oriented architecture with more than 500 modular capabilities, enabling rapid feature deployment, customization, and lifecycle updates.

Over-the-air updates, remote diagnostics, and remote control, designed to keep software secure, current, and continuously improving.

Comprehensive sensor fusion for ADAS, ingesting up to 13 camera streams alongside lidar, radar, and ultrasonic sensors to deliver advanced assistance features such as park-to-park.

Built for Safety, Designed for Innovation

QNX SDP 8.0 and QNX Hypervisor for Safety 8.0 support strict spatial and temporal isolation, deterministic scheduling, and consolidated compute for multi-OS environments enabling automakers to run diverse applications side by side, including safety-critical control software and rich Linux or Android-based experiences, while maintaining freedom from interference and strong containment. This can result in higher performance and predictable latency with the rigorous safety posture required for next-generation vehicles like the D19.

"Leapmotor continues to push the boundaries of intelligent electric vehicle mobility, and we are proud to provide the software foundation that enables them to deliver on their vision," said Grant Courville, Senior Vice President, Products and Strategy, QNX. "With our QNX 8 Hypervisor for Safety, our QNX 8 OS and other QNX foundational software, Leapmotor and other automakers can consolidate cockpit and ADAS into a centralized controller, scale performance across many cores, and maintain safety, security and performance to deliver an unparalleled in-vehicle experience."

"Intelligence is reshaping the automotive industry, and software is now the central driving force of the in-car experience for passengers and drivers alike," said Hongtao Zhou, Senior Vice President at Leapmotor. "With QNX at the core of the D19's central controller, we can offer customers a premium experience that combines advanced safety, immersive infotainment, and continuous innovation through seamless over-the-air updates as technology evolves."

A Proven Partnership Driving Growth

The D19 builds on a strong foundation of collaboration between the two companies that first began in 2021, when QNX technology was chosen to power the Leapmotor's C11 mid-size electric crossover. Since then, QNX software has become a cornerstone of Leapmotor's expanding portfolio, including its popular B-series models launched last year, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering intelligent, Software-Defined Vehicles that set new standards for innovation and safety.

QNX is trusted as the foundation for a software-driven future by most leading OEMs and Tier 1s worldwide, including BMW, Bosch, Geely, Honda, Leapmotor, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, and more. Its foundational software supports future-proof engineering design, from digital cockpits and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to infotainment systems and domain controllers, enabling automakers to bring innovation to market faster and at lower cost.

For more information on how QNX can help with building the safe and secure vehicles of tomorrow, please visit: https://qnx.software/en.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

About QNX

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), enhances the human experience and amplifies technology-driven industries, providing a trusted foundation for software-defined businesses to thrive. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts.QNX technology has been deployed in the world's most critical embedded systems, including more than 275 million vehicles on the road today. QNX software is trusted across industries including automotive, medical devices, industrial controls, robotics, commercial vehicles, rail, and aerospace and defense. Founded in 1980, QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.com.

©2026 BlackBerry Limited. Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, QNX and the QNX logo design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About LEAPMOTOR

Founded in 2015, Leapmotor is a tech-driven intelligent electric vehicle (EV) company. Our founder, Zhu Jiangming, is an engineer with over 30 years of technical experience. Headquartered in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, Leapmotor is engaged in the design, R&D, and manufacturing of intelligent EVs, as well as the development of assisted driving, electric motor control, battery systems, and cloud computing-based vehicle networking solutions. As a tech-focused company, Leapmotor independently designs, develops, and manufactures key EV components. In-house high-value components account for 65% of the total vehicle cost for our EVs. We have launched leading smart electric motor technologies such as the industry's first 8-in-1 electric drive, the industry's first mass-produced cell-to-chassis (CTC) technology, and the industry's first four-domain-in-one central integrated electronic and electrical architecture. Leapmotor's latest flagship D platform technology features industry-leading innovations, including an over-80-kWh hybrid battery, an integrated generator-drive unit, the world's first 115-kWh super hybrid battery cell, and the dual 8797 central domain controllers. It also supports VLA-assisted driving, on-device large-model cockpit functions, and the first vehicle-grade oxygen generator, all of which redefine the technological value of smart electric flagship vehicles. Leapmotor's product lineup consists of four major series named A, B, C, and D, encompassing a wide range of models, including sedans, SUVs, and MPVs. Our current models on sale include the B01, B10, C16, C10, C11, C01, T03, and Lafa5. Leapmotor offers both pure electric and extended-range dual power options to cater to the diverse needs of consumers. In 2025, the annual sales volume of Leapmotor will reach nearly 600,000 units. As of January 2026, the company's global sales and service outlets will exceed 1,850.

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SOURCE: QNX

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/leapmotor-selects-qnx-for-d19-premium-electric-suv-production-starts-ap-1157415