NICOX SA: Reminder: Last Exercise Day for Nicox June 2024 Warrants is June 19, 2026

Press Release

Reminder: Last Exercise Day for Nicox June 2024 Warrants is June 19, 2026





April 20, 2026 - release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France







Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, today reminds holders of the warrants issued in June 2024 as part of the Company's equity offering with preemptive rights that these warrants will expire on June 20, 2026. June 20 being a Saturday, the last effective date for trading or exercising the warrants will be Friday, June 19, 2026, close of market day.



Reminder of the main features of the warrants



Listing of the warrants : The warrants are listed on Euronext Growth Paris

: The warrants are listed on Euronext Growth Paris ISIN code: FR001400QEQ3

FR001400QEQ3 Exercise period: from June 21, 2024 to June 19, 2026 (close of market)

from June 21, 2024 to Exercise parity: 5 warrants give the holder the right to subscribe to 2 new Nicox shares

5 warrants give the holder the right to subscribe to 2 new Nicox shares Exercise price: €0.275 per new share Any warrants not exercised by the close of market day on Friday, June 19, 2026 will automatically expire, will no longer be exercisable and will no longer have any value.







As of March 31, 2026, 10,022,595 June 2024 warrants remain outstanding and exercisable, representing a potential issuance of 4,009,038 new shares upon exercise. For illustrative purposes, if all outstanding June 2024 warrants were exercised, a shareholder holding 1% of the capital (calculated on the basis of the number of outstanding shares as of March 31, 2026) prior to the exercise of the outstanding warrants would hold 0.96% of the capital on a non-diluted basis and 0.75% on a fully diluted basis.



Exercise procedure



To exercise their warrants, holders should contact the financial intermediary holding their securities account (bank or broker). Details of the warrants from the June 2024 financing are given in the Q&A section of our website: www.nicox.com.





About Nicox

Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox's lead late-stage development program is NCX 470 (bimatoprost grenod), a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, licensed to Ocumension Therapeutics for the Chinese, Korean and Southeast Asian markets and to Kowa in the rest of the world. Nicox also has a preclinical research program on NCX 1728, a nitric oxide-donating phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor, with Glaukos. Nicox's first product, VYZULTA in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, is available commercially in the U.S. and over 15 other territories. Nicox generates revenue from ZERVIATE in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Harrow, Inc. in the U.S., and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.



Nicox, headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker symbol: ALCOX).



For more information www.nicox.com

Analyst coverage





H.C. Wainwright & Co Yi Chen New York, U.S.

The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.

Contacts

Nicox

Gavin Spencer

Chief Executive Officer

T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00

communications@nicox.com

Disclaimer

The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.



Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox's business are presented in section 3 of the "Rapport Annuel 2024" and in section 4 of the "Rapport semestriel 2025" which are available on Nicox's website (www.nicox.com).

Finally, this press release may be drafted in the French and English languages. If both versions are interpreted differently, the French language version shall prevail.