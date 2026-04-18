IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), today released the following statement on the preliminary injunction issued in connection with the company's acquisition of TEGNA Inc.:"This transaction closed more than four weeks ago following receipt of all required regulatory approvals from the Federal Communications Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice. Nexstar Media Group now owns TEGNA and has taken steps consistent with the Court order that has been in effect.For nearly thirty years, Nexstar has provided free over-the-air access to all its broadcast stations - local news, weather, and community-focused programming alongside major network programming. This pro-competitive transaction will make local stations stronger and support continued investment in local journalism and fact-based news. We will appeal today's decision and look forward to presenting our case on its merits before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals."About Nexstar Media Group:Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across its television and digital platforms. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.ContactsINVESTOR CONTACTS:Lee Ann GlihaEVP and Chief Financial OfficerNexstar Media Group, Inc.972/373-8800Joe Jaffoni or Jennifer NeumanJCIR212/835-8500 or nxst@jcir.comMEDIA CONTACT:Gary WeitmanEVP and Chief Communications OfficerNexstar Media Group, Inc.(972) 373-8800 or gweitman@nexstar.tv

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