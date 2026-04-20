

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 5-day low of 0.7132 against the U.S. dollar and a 6-day low of 0.9776 against the Canadian dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 0.7168 and 0.9816, respectively.



Against the yen, the euro and the NZ dollar, the aussie dropped to 113.54, 1.6463 and 1.2155 from last week's closing quotes of 113.71, 1.6411 and 1.2187, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.69 against the greenback, 0.95 against the loonie, 110.00 against the yen, 1.66 against the euro and 1.18 against the kiwi.



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