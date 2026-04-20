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WKN: A0JKZH | ISIN: SE0001664707 | Ticker-Symbol: T9R
Frankfurt
20.04.26 | 09:05
43,020 Euro
+0,75 % +0,320
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CATENA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CATENA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,02044,40010:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.04.2026 08:00 Uhr
43 Leser
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Catena AB: Catena divests ten properties

Catena has signed an agreement to sell ten Swedish properties for a purchase price of SEK 614 million.

20 April 2026, 8.00 a.m. CEST

The properties Konen 5 (Halmstad), Tankbilen 9 (Trelleborg), Postiljonen 1, Smeden 1 (Växjö), Rebbelberga 26:37, Rebbelberga 26:38 (Ängelholm), and Olsgård 4, Slätthög 1, Slätthög 2, Slätthög 6 (Malmö) are being sold by Catena to Emilshus. The total lettable area amounts to 53,100 square metres and the annual rental value are approximately SEK 45 million. The agreed purchase consideration exceeds the most recent valuation by approximately 8 percent.

"The sale of these properties is in line with our strategy and will, in the long term, benefit the composition of Catena's overall property portfolio," says Catena's Head of Properties, Johan Franzén.

Catena will relinquish possession of the properties as of 1 July 2026.

For further information, please contact
Johan Franzén, Head of Property, Tel. +46 730-89 92 82, jorgen.eriksson@catena.se
Fredrik Renå, Regional Manager South, Tel. +46 727-43 45 44, fredrik.rena@catena.se
Jonas Arvidsson, Regional Manager West, Tel. +46 730-70 22 60, jonas.arvidsson@catena.se
Follow us: catena.se / LinkedIn

About Catena
Catena is a listed property company that sustainably and through collaboration develops and durably manages efficient logistics facilities. Its strategically located properties supply the Scandinavian metropolitan areas and are adapted for both current and future goods flows. The overarching objective is to generate strong cash flow from operating activities to enable sustainable growth and stable returns. As of 31 December 2025, the properties had a total value of SEK 44,473 million. Catena's shares are traded on NASDAQ Stockholm, Large Cap.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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