Catena AB: Catena continues to grow in Finland - acquires logistics hub at Helsinki Airport

Catena has acquired a strategically located logistics property in Aviapolis, Vantaa, adjacent to Helsinki Airport. The property serves as DHL's principal logistics hub in Finland.

26 May 2026, 4.00 p.m. CEST

The property, Katriinantie 14-16, comprises a combined terminal and warehouse facility as well as office premises. The total lettable area amounts to approximately 41,800 m². The acquisition is carried out through a share deal at an underlying property value of approximately SEK 719 million. The acquisition is financed through equity and external credit facilities. The seller is an international institutional investor. The acquired property is expected to generate an annual net operating income of approximately SEK 43.6 million.

The plot comprises 115,700 m² of land with remaining development rights of 14,800 m². The property was constructed in 2006 as a built-to-suit facility for DHL. Extensive sustainability upgrades are being implemented at the property, including geothermal heating and photovoltaic solar installations. The property is certified in accordance with BREEAM In-Use, "Excellent".

The main tenants are DHL Supply Chain (Finland) Oy, DHL Freight (Finland) Oy and DHL Global Forwarding (Finland) Oy and Sodexo. While the logistics areas are fully let, there are vacant office premises within the property.

"This is a very strong addition to our Finnish portfolio. The location at Helsinki Airport, the long-term relationship with DHL, and the opportunities for further value creation align well with our strategy to grow in the most attractive Nordic logistics locations," says Johan Franzén, Head of Property at Catena.

The transaction is expected to be completed May 29, 2026.

For further information, please contact

Johan Franzén, Head of Property, Tel. +46 730 89 92 82, johan.franzen@catena.se

Jörgen Eriksson, CEO, Tel. + 46 730-70 22 42, jorgen.eriksson@catena.se

Follow us: catena.se / LinkedIn

About Catena

Catena is a listed property company that owns, develops and manages efficient logistics facilities in a sustainable and long-term manner. Its strategically located properties supply the Nordic metropolitan regions and are adapted to the logistics flows of today and tomorrow. The overarching objective is to generate strong cash flow from operating activities to enable sustainable growth and stable returns. As of 31 March 2026, the properties had a total value of SEK 45,226 million. Catena's shares are traded on NASDAQ Stockholm, Large Cap.