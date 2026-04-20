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WKN: A3CPLX | ISIN: SE0015961222 | Ticker-Symbol: PIU0
Frankfurt
20.04.26 | 08:08
10,340 Euro
+6,82 % +0,660
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROACT IT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROACT IT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,36011,62010:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.04.2026 08:00 Uhr
47 Leser
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ProAct IT Group AB: Proact's first-quarter 2026 results better than expected

Proact IT Group AB (publ) today announces that the company's results for the first quarter of 2026 are expected to be significantly better than anticipated. The positive deviation is explained by a combination of a higher gross margin driven by temporary market conditions, as well as improved profitability following implemented cost-efficiency measures.

The company's preliminary review of the results for the period indicates that adjusted EBITA amounts to approximately SEK 110-120 million (79), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 9-9.5 percent (6.5).

Market conditions during the quarter have been characterized by sharp price increases in memory components as a result of extensive global investments in AI.

The figures presented in this press release are preliminary and have not been subject to audit. The final outcome may differ once the reporting process has been completed.

Proact will publish its interim report for the first quarter of 2026 on May 5 at 08:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:
Magnus Lönn, CEO, Proact IT Group AB, +46 70 879 09 79, magnus.lonn@proact.eu
Åsa Regen Jansson, interim CFO, Proact IT Group AB, +46 72 216 33 74, asa.regen.jansson@proact.eu

About Proact
Proact is Europe's leading specialist in data and information management with focus on cloud services and data centre solutions. We help our customers to store, connect, protect, secure and drive value through their data whilst increasing agility, productivity and efficiency.

We've completed thousands of successful projects around the world, have more than 4,000 customers and currently manage hundreds of petabytes of information in the cloud. We employ over 1,100 people in 12 countries across Europe and North America.

Founded in 1994, our parent company, Proact IT Group AB (publ), was listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in 1999 (under the symbol PACT). For further information about Proact's activities please visit us at www.proact.eu

Interested in news and financial information from Proact? Subscribe here.

This information is information that Proact IT Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-20 08:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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