

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday, as traders remain cautious amid the uncertainty prevailing around the peace talks between the U.S. and Iran. Tensions in the Middle East escalated over the weekend with Iran reportedly not ready for new face-to-face talks with the U.S., citing maximalist demands.



Tehran also again closed the Strait of Hormuz because of the U.S.'s ongoing blockade of its ports. It had declared the Strait of Hormuz completely open to commercial traffic on the heels of the 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.



In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the Strait of Hormuz is 'completely open and ready for business' but said the U.S. will continue its blockade of Iranian ports until a final peace agreement is reached.



Meanwhile, markets anticipate a high probability of a third consecutive rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in May or June of 2026.



In the Asian trading now, the Australian dollar fell to a 5-day low of 0.7132 against the U.S. dollar and a 6-day low of 0.9776 against the Canadian dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 0.7168 and 0.9816, respectively. If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.69 against the greenback and 0.95 against the loonie.



Against the yen, the euro and the NZ dollar, the aussie dropped to 113.54, 1.6463 and 1.2155 from last week's closing quotes of 113.71, 1.6411 and 1.2187, respectively. The aussie may test support around 110.00 against the yen, 1.66 against the euro and 1.18 against the kiwi.



Looking ahead, Eurozone construction output for February is due to be released at 5:00 am ET.



In the New York session, Canada CPI for March and the Bank of Canada business outlook survey are slated for release.



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