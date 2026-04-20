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WKN: 577330 | ISIN: DE0005773303 | Ticker-Symbol: FRA
Xetra
20.04.26 | 11:53
75,60 Euro
+3,42 % +2,50
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FRAPORT AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRAPORT AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,6575,8012:16
75,6575,8012:17
PR Newswire
20.04.2026 11:12 Uhr
196 Leser
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AirportLabs Limited: Fraport Greece and AirportLabs Partner to Optimise Operations Across 14 Regional Airports

LONDON, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraport Greece has officially launched a network-wide digital transformation with the implementation of AirportLabs' Airport Community App. Following a successful tender, this strategic rollout covers all regional airports managed by Fraport Greece, marking a significant leap in operational connectivity and data-driven management.

A Trusted Partnership Scaled for Regional Excellence

Building on the proven and trusted relationship between AirportLabs and Fraport's global operations, this partnership addresses the unique challenge of managing a diverse network of 14 regional hubs from a centralised headquarters. By moving away from fragmented communication, Fraport Greece is establishing a unified digital standard that ensures excellence from Thessaloniki to Rhodes.

The partnership commenced in November 2025. The transition has been swift and purposeful: as of February 2026, the system is fully operational in 14 airports, providing real-time oversight across the Greek landscape.

Centralised Oversight and Digitalised Inspections

The scale of managing a growing network of regional airports necessitated a powerful, unified tool to bridge the gap between individual sites and the headquarters level. A primary driver of this initiative is the full digitalisation and standardisation of airport inspections. By replacing fragmented legacy processes with a single, unified digital workflow, Fraport Greece ensures that every inspection across all 14 airports follows the same rigorous standard.

This move to a standardised, real-time digital environment allows Fraport Greece to collect consistent data network-wide, enabling leadership to make informed, data-backed decisions instantly. This ensures that safety, compliance, and operational excellence are maintained with absolute consistency at every location simultaneously.

"With the Airport Community App, we are introducing a mobile platform that delivers real-time operational information and enhances collaboration across our network of 14 airports. By consolidating key data into a single, accessible environment, we enable faster decision-making, improved coordination, and more efficient daily operations," said Niki Aspradaki, Data Analytics Manager at Fraport Greece.

Airport Community App: The Mobile Pulse of the Network

The Airport Community App serves as the central collaboration hub for the Fraport Greece network. Designed to eliminate communication silos, the app provides:

  • Real-Time Data Integration: Instant access to flight information, allowing teams to react to changes as they happen.
  • Digitalised Inspections: A paperless workflow for airport checks, ensuring compliance and rapid issue resolution.
  • HQ Oversight: Centralised visibility for Fraport Greece management to monitor performance across all 14 regional sites from a single platform.
  • Enhanced Connectivity: A unified environment for airport staff and stakeholders to collaborate 24/7, reducing response times and improving operational resilience.

"Our collaboration with Fraport Greece is about creating a shared digital language across a complex network. By standardising and digitalising critical processes like inspections, we are helping teams move from reactive to proactive airport management. This rollout ensures that whether a team member is on the ground at a regional airport or in the central headquarters, they are looking at the same real-time truth to drive operational excellence,'said Alexandra Stoica, Product Manager of Airport Community App.

For all media and marketing-related questions regarding AirportLabs, please contact the marketing team at marketing@airportlabs.com.

Website -https://www.airportlabs.com/
LinkedIn -www.linkedin.com/company/airportlabs
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/AirportLabs

About AirportLabs

A global leader in aviation technology, AirportLabs delivers integrated, cloud-native tools that make airport operations simple. With over a decade of proven results and deployments at 100+ airports - including some of the world's busiest international hubs - AirportLabs helps operational teams work as one, with shared, real-time insight. By connecting critical systems and simplifying complex data instead of adding complexity, AirportLabs enables airports, airlines, and ground handlers to increase efficiency, strengthen resilience, and deliver a smoother passenger experience

About Fraport Greece

Fraport Greece is responsible for maintaining, operating, managing, upgrading, and developing 14 regional airports in Greece. Committed to providing world-class service, Fraport Greece focuses on modernising infrastructure and implementing innovative technology to support the country's thriving tourism industry and enhance the travel experience for millions of annual passengers.

Contact
marketing@airportlabs.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2960221/FraportGreece_AirportLabs.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2878023/5924907/AirportLabs_Limited_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fraport-greece-and-airportlabs-partner-to-optimise-operations-across-14-regional-airports-302747049.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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