EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 12 Interim Announcement

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information



20.04.2026 / 11:40 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 12 Interim Announcement

In the period from 13 April 2026 up to and including 17 April 2026, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 10,179,032 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 26 January 2026, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 January 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares per trading venue are as follows:

Date Aggregate

volume Average

Purchase Price

in € Trading

venue 13.04.2026 1,054,659 2.4931 XETA 13.04.2026 556,549 2.4912 CEUX 13.04.2026 142,701 2.4946 TQEX 13.04.2026 86,191 2.4955 AQEU 14.04.2026 1,032,143 2.5876 XETA 14.04.2026 724,110 2.5882 CEUX 14.04.2026 145,607 2.5875 TQEX 14.04.2026 43,838 2.5847 AQEU 15.04.2026 1,098,997 2.6503 XETA 15.04.2026 803,012 2.6494 CEUX 15.04.2026 146,857 2.6488 TQEX 15.04.2026 82,166 2.6463 AQEU 16.04.2026 1,133,190 2.6200 XETA 16.04.2026 646,507 2.6162 CEUX 16.04.2026 147,651 2.6283 TQEX 16.04.2026 34,345 2.6223 AQEU 17.04.2026 1,265,973 2.6024 XETA 17.04.2026 839,775 2.6021 CEUX 17.04.2026 146,211 2.6022 TQEX 17.04.2026 48,550 2.6188 AQEU Totals 10,179,032 2.5930

The purchases of the Aroundtown SA shares were carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA, with trading limited to the trading venues Xetra (XETA), CBOE Europe (CEUX), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), and Aquis Exchange Europe (AQEU).

The purchases are also published on the website of Aroundtown SA at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buy-back/ .

Berlin, 20 April 2026

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors