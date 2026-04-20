KAWASAKI, Japan, Apr 20, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced the integration of its GLOVIA ERP solution lineup, combining its accounting, human resources and payroll, sales, and production domains into GLOVIA One, with sequential availability starting April 22, 2026. GLOVIA One primarily targets Japanese companies with annual sales ranging from approximately 3 billion yen to 100 billion yen. It is a core business ERP solution designed to flexibly adapt to Japan's unique business processes, commercial practices, legal systems, and future business growth and changes, allowing for phased evolution. Furthermore, it provides a function to integrate and visualize data through an AI agent, supporting human decision-making.Many mid-sized Japanese companies face challenges such as labor shortages and digital disparities. To address these issues, Fujitsu will deploy GLOVIA One as an AI-era ERP solution, supporting business growth by advancing management in response to environmental changes, based on its Uvance business model, which addresses societal challenges.GLOVIA One will be provided in a multi-tenant configuration via the cloud. Fujitsu redesigned the architecture to enable API-based integration with third-party solutions, thereby minimizing add-on development and allowing for the selection of optimal solution functions without dependence on specific vendors or services. Moreover, by operating on the Uvance Platform, a common platform supporting Uvance, it realizes high security and efficient, stable operation management, providing a flexible foundation to adapt to a rapidly changing business environment.GLOVIA One Concepts and FeaturesGLOVIA One aims to achieve "co-evolution" through three core concepts: INSIGHT, FIT TO JAPAN, and PARTNERSHIP. This approach fosters a cycle of continuous innovation by integrating ongoing improvements and insights from various companies, leading to evolving management and operations.1. INSIGHT: Management and operational judgment to guide the next stepGLOVIA One centralizes accounting, human resources and payroll, sales, production, and other related business data in a single data lake, then integrates and visualizes data using AI. In the future, it will also provide a Chat BI [1] function, an AI agent that analyzes business data from multiple perspectives and supports decision-making. Chat BI will provide answers, implications, and options in real time-beyond analysis alone.2. FIT TO JAPAN: An ERP that continuously evolves within Japanese business environmentsRather than enforcing uniform processes through a fit to standard approach, GLOVIA One is designed based on Clean Core [2] , enabling customer-specific improvements, innovations, and operational knowledge cultivated in Japanese business environments to coexist with the product functionality.GLOVIA One integrates the existing GLOVIA SUMMIT, GLOVIA iZ, and GLOVIA Kirara lineups, and standardizes key business rules, design principles, and setup procedures. Furthermore, by maintaining the core standard functions, Fujitsu enables an architecture that automates future upgrades and function updates. This approach aims to provide functions optimized for each customer's operations without forcing disruptive process changes. Additionally, Fujitsu will incorporate AI agents into its GLOVIA One development, implementation, and maintenance to accelerate the release of standard functions. This will help customers respond to Japan-specific commercial practices and tax reforms without interrupting operations.3. PARTNERSHIP: Sustainable growth born from connectionsThrough PARTNERSHIP in GLOVIA One, industry and business knowledge will be implemented across the entire ecosystem as AI agents and functions, and their value will be shared, deployed, and accumulated within the community.Fujitsu will openly share a composable architecture that combines functions, data, and external services via APIs. AI agents that understand business context will link decision-making to execution, helping automate business processes optimized for each customer. By building on these co-creation efforts, Fujitsu will form a Japan-born ERP ecosystem designed for Japan that continuously redefines what ERP can be.Future PlansTo address societal challenges such as labor shortages and digital disparities, Fujitsu will expand its composable business foundation, centered on GLOVIA One, enabling flexible responses to diverse business requirements across companies and industries.Furthermore, by the end of fiscal year 2026, Fujitsu will begin offering Chat BI, an AI agent that leverages data and AI to support decision-making. Concurrently, through connections with stakeholders possessing industry knowledge, Fujitsu will continuously promote the integration of external solutions tailored to specific industry characteristics, thereby establishing an environment where business functions can be selected and combined.Looking ahead, under the Uvance business model, which aims to address societal challenges, AI agents that understand the entire business workflow will collaborate with external solutions and services to provide one-stop support from decision-making to execution, thereby advancing the sustainable growth and strengthening of industrial competitiveness for Japanese companies.[1] Chat BI:A business intelligence (BI) function that uses AI to provide analysis and insights into business and management data in a conversational format.[2] Clean Core:A concept of maintaining the core ERP system without modifications.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.