Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging restaurant brands, is pleased to announce that its multi-unit franchise parter Carma Hospitality has secured a second real-estate location for Rosie's Burgers ("Rosie's") in Montreal's Griffintown neighborhood, Quebec. This location represents the franchisee's second secured location under a contractually committed 10-unit development agreement for Rosie's in Quebec, marking continued progress in the brand's expansion within the province. The Company expects this location to open later in 2026. Rosie's is a boutique quick-service restaurant brand known for its signature smash burgers, golden fries, poutine, onion rings, and classic milkshakes - delivering nostalgic flavours in vibrant, neighborhood-driven locations.

Happy Belly 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/293332_d062277604fb3903_002full.jpg

"Securing a Rosie's location in Griffintown is another meaningful step forward in our Quebec expansion strategy," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly Food Group. "To see a franchisee expand with us across multiple brands and multiple units is a strong validation of our operating model, the quality of our brand portfolio, and the long-term opportunity we are building at Happy Belly."

Griffintown is one of Montreal's fastest growing and most desirable neighborhoods, known for its dense residential base, strong daytime traffic, and mixed-use development. The area's walkability, urban energy, and concentration of professionals and young families make it a perfect demographic for Rosies.

Happy Belly 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/293332_d062277604fb3903_003full.jpg

The Company continues to focus on expanding Rosie's footprint through a disciplined approach to franchising, targeting high-quality real estate and experienced operators across key Canadian markets. Our Quebec expansion is a strategic priority as Happy Belly grows its presence nationally and advances Rosie's towards becoming the leading smash burger brand in Canada.

Rosie's Burgers is entering a strong phase of national expansion, with 16 locations currently open and more than 114 secured under multi-unit and area development agreements across key provinces, including Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. This growing footprint positions the brand to scale rapidly in the years ahead. Backed by a proven track record in the burger category, a high-performing franchise model, and a solid foundation of organic growth, Rosie's is well on its way to becoming Canada's leading smash burger brand.

This momentum is supported by Happy Belly's broader platform, which now includes 666 contractually committed franchise locations across multiple emerging brands at various stages of development, construction, and operation. Our dual expansion strategy-combining franchised growth with targeted corporate store openings-underscores our commitment to disciplined, predictable growth as we advance toward becoming Canada's leading restaurant consolidator.

"We are just getting started," added Sean Black.

About Rosie's Burgers

Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighborhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburger's and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason.

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands. The Company's portfolio includes Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, Via Cibo Italian Street Food, and others.

Happy Belly Food Group

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/293332_d062277604fb3903_004full.jpg

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is dened in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries.

Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update

forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure lings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293332

Source: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.