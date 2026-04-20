B2Gold Corp.: B2Gold Announces Agreement to Sell its 70% Interest in Fingold Joint Venture to Agnico Eagle for US$325 million; B2Gold and Agnico Eagle to Enter into Nunavut Collaboration Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico Eagle"), pursuant to which B2Gold has agreed to sell to Agnico Eagle its 70% interest in Fingold Ventures Ltd. ("Fingold") in exchange for US$325 million in cash (the "Transaction"). In addition, B2Gold and Agnico Eagle have agreed to enter into a collaboration agreement related to their respective gold mining operations located in Nunavut, Canada (the "Nunavut Collaboration Agreement").

Sale of Interest in Fingold

B2Gold has agreed to sell its 70% interest in Fingold, which owns several exploration claims adjacent to Rupert Resources' Ikkari Project located in Northern Finland, to Agnico Eagle in exchange for US$325 million in cash. The closing of the Transaction is subject to certain customary conditions. Aurion Resources Ltd. holds the remaining 30% interest in Fingold and has waived its right of first refusal over the sale of B2Gold's interest. The parties expect the Transaction to be completed in April 2026. B2Gold expects to use the proceeds from the Transaction to further strengthen its financial position, to continue to purchase shares under its recently renewed normal course issuer bid, and for general working capital purposes.

Nunavut Collaboration Agreement

B2Gold and Agnico Eagle have also agreed to enter into a collaboration agreement focused on knowledge sharing and cooperation across their respective operations in Nunavut, Canada. The agreement is intended to leverage the complementary experience, best practices and expertise of both companies operating in northern arctic environments. The agreement will not involve any transfer of ownership interests or integration of activities and is non-exclusive in nature.

The Nunavut Collaboration Agreement will establish a framework for the two companies to share operational knowledge and best practices across key areas, including mining and processing operations in arctic environments, logistics and procurement, operational planning, exploration planning, human resources, health and safety and environmental management. The Nunavut Collaboration Agreement may result in reciprocal site visits and/or technical exchange sessions and is intended to enhance operational effectiveness while supporting responsible mining in Nunavut, reflecting both companies' shared commitment to continuous improvement, sustainability and constructive engagement and partnership with local communities and stakeholders.

About B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold is a responsible international gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Canada, Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries.

ON BEHALF OF B2GOLD CORP.

- Clive T. Johnson

President and Chief Executive Officer

Source: B2Gold Corp.

The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American LLC neither approve nor disapprove the information contained in this news release.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation, including: projections; outlook; guidance; forecasts; estimates; and other statements regarding future or estimated financial and operational performance, gold production and sales, revenues and cash flows, and capital costs (sustaining and non-sustaining) and operating costs, including projected cash operating costs and all-in sustaining costs, and budgets on a consolidated and mine by mine basis, which if they occur, would have on our business, our planned capital and exploration expenditures; future or estimated mine life, metal price assumptions, ore grades or sources, gold recovery rates, stripping ratios, throughput, ore processing; statements regarding anticipated exploration, drilling, development, construction, permitting and other activities or achievements of B2Gold; and including, without limitation: closing of the Transaction, including the satisfaction of the closing conditions thereunder and the expected timing thereof, and the entering into of the Nunavut Collaboration Agreement. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made.

Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond B2Gold's control, including risks associated with or related to: the volatility of metal prices and B2Gold's common shares; changes in tax laws; the dangers inherent in exploration, development and mining activities; the uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates; not achieving production, cost or other estimates; actual production, development plans and costs differing materially from the estimates in B2Gold's feasibility and other studies; the ability to obtain and maintain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for mining activities; environmental regulations or hazards and compliance with complex regulations associated with mining activities; climate change and climate change regulations; the ability to replace mineral reserves and identify acquisition opportunities; the unknown liabilities of companies acquired by B2Gold; the ability to successfully integrate new acquisitions; fluctuations in exchange rates; the availability of financing; financing and debt activities, including potential restrictions imposed on B2Gold's operations as a result thereof and the ability to generate sufficient cash flows; operations in foreign and developing countries and the compliance with foreign laws, including those associated with operations in Mali, Namibia, the Philippines and Colombia and including risks related to changes in foreign laws and changing policies related to mining and local ownership requirements or resource nationalization generally; remote operations and the availability of adequate infrastructure; fluctuations in price and availability of energy and other inputs necessary for mining operations; shortages or cost increases in necessary equipment, supplies and labour; regulatory, political and country risks, including local instability or acts of terrorism and the effects thereof; the reliance upon contractors, third parties and joint venture partners; the lack of sole decision-making authority related to Filminera Resources Corporation, which owns the Masbate Project; challenges to title or surface rights; the dependence on key personnel and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel; the risk of an uninsurable or uninsured loss; adverse climate and weather conditions; litigation risk; competition with other mining companies; community support for B2Gold's operations, including risks related to strikes and the halting of such operations from time to time; conflicts with small scale miners; failures of information systems or information security threats; the ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting as required by law, including Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; compliance with anti-corruption laws, and sanctions or other similar measures; social media and B2Gold's reputation; as well as other factors identified and as described in more detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in B2Gold's most recent Annual Information Form, B2Gold's current Form 40-F Annual Report and B2Gold's other filings with Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov, respectively (the "Websites"). The list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect B2Gold's forward-looking statements.

B2Gold's forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management at such time. These assumptions and factors include, but are not limited to, assumptions and factors related to B2Gold's ability to carry on current and future operations, including: development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; B2Gold's ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the price and market for outputs, including gold; foreign exchange rates; taxation levels; the timely receipt of necessary approvals or permits; the ability to meet current and future obligations; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.

B2Gold's forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management and reflect their current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. B2Gold does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits or liabilities B2Gold will derive therefrom. For the reasons set forth above, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.



