Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Olive Resource Capital Inc. (TSXV: OC) ("Olive" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of its audited financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025.

Highlights:

As a result of strong investment performance Olive reported record Net Income of $8,977,087 or $0.08 per share for the full year ended December 31, 2025.

Investment Portfolio valued at $16,473,689 (inclusive of cash) for December 31, 2025. Representing an increase of $10,054,564 compared to the previous year.

NAV per share for December 31, 2025 of $0.145 per share, compared to $0.059 per share in the previous year, representing an increase of 147%.

Derek Macpherson, the Company's Executive Chairman stated: "The transformation of the Company in 2022 and 2023, allowed the investment portfolio to be repositioned and lead to the significant NAV and investment portfolio value increases in 2025. This strong investment performance also resulted in strong share price performance in 2025. As noted in our recent investment updates, the Company is off to a strong start in 2026."

Samuel Pelaez, the Company's President, CEO, CIO, and Director stated: "2025 was a record year for Olive's portfolio returns. The year delivered sharp increases in commodity prices and its associated equities, which was the driver for the increase in value of the portfolio. Olive's portfolio remains well positioned to continue to benefit from the major underlying themes supporting this bull market; multi-decade resource underinvestment, monetary debasement, and the inability of existing assets to meet demand growth forecasts."

Table 1: Olive's Significant Investments

Name Ticker Sector Category (Audited) Value

Dec 31, 2024 (Audited) Value

Dec 31, 2025(1) Omai Gold Mines Corp.(2) OMG.v Precious Metals Public Equity $456,720 $3,504,200 Black Sheep Ventures Inc. Private Real Estate Private Equity & Conv. Debenture $1,265,936 $1,527,912 Sterling Metals Corp. (inc. Warrants) SAG.c Base Metals Public Equity $85,906 $1,074,043 Arizona Sonoran Copper Co. ASCU Base Metals Public Equity $255,780 $908,200 Bravo Mining Corp. BRVO.v Precious Metals Public Equity $169,100 $601,250 Guided Therapeutics Inc. GTHP.OTC Healthcare Public Equity & Conv. Debenture $204,922 $542,955 Aurion Resources Ltd. AU.v Precious Metals Public Equity $222,075 $542,700 West Point Gold Corp.(2) WPG.v Precious Metals Public Equity $118,688 $515,551 Troilus Gold Corp (inc. Warrants) TLG Precious Metals Public Equity $190,800 $482,000 Cotec Holdings Corp. CTH.v Technology Public Equity $133,445 $402,454 Public Equity Liquid Investments and Cash Equivalents (3) $1,417,143 $2,848,889 Other Public Equity Fundamental Investments Incl. Warrants (4) $1,267,877 $2,604,309 Other Private Equity, Loans, & Convertible Debenture Investments $630,732 $919,226 Total Value $6,419,124 $16,473,689(5)

For publicly listed investments traded on recognized exchanges, valuation is based on closing prices. For private equity investments, valuation is per the most recent financial statements. For Convertible Debentures, valuation is per the most recent financial statements, adjusted for interest accruals and convertibility value. Derek Macpherson, Executive Chairman of Olive Resource Capital is a Director of this issuer. Olive defines Liquid Investments as investments whose position can be liquidated in less than one day's average trading volume for that security. This measure also includes cash and cash equivalents, but does not adjust for working capital. Out of the Money Warrants are valued using Black Scholes with 35% volatility, 3% interest rate. In the Money Warrants are valued at their intrinsic value. The increase in value from December 31, 2024 to December 31, 2025 is primarily as a result of stock price appreciation of the investments.

Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB")

As of the date of this release, the Company holds 4,076,000 common shares in treasury pending cancellation.

As of the date of this release Olive Resource Capital Inc. has 106,744,709 common shares outstanding.

FY 2025 Financial Results Summary

Operational Summary

The Company's net income totaled $8,977,087 for the year ended December 31, 2025, with basic and diluted income per share of $0.08. This compares with a net loss of $542,053 with basic and diluted loss per share of $0.00 for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The increase in income of $9,519,140 is primarily the result of the Company's higher unrealized and realized gains on investments for the year ended December 31, 2025 as compared to last year. The unrealized gain for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $9,013,343.

Estimation of Net Asset Value per Share

Net asset value per share ("NAV") is a non-IFRS financial measure. NAV is calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities divided by the total number of common shares outstanding as at a specific date. The term NAV does not have any standardized meaning according to IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. There is no comparable IFRS financial measure presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements and thus no applicable quantitative reconciliation for such non-IFRS financial measure. The Company believes that the measure provides information useful to its shareholders in understanding the Company's performance and may assist in the evaluation of the Company's business relative to that of its peers. This data is furnished to provide additional information and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and is not necessarily indicative of other metrics presented in accordance with IFRS. The existing NAV of the Company is not necessarily predictive of the Company's future performance or the NAV of the Company as at any future date.

Period

Ended Total

Assets Total

Liabilities Net

Assets Shares

Outstanding NAV

per Share Dec 31, 2025 $16,506,498 $1,163,289 $15,343,209 106,144,709 $0.145 Sep 30, 2025 $14,398,021 $772,995 $13,625,026 106,144,709 $0.128 Jun 30, 2025 $8,625,582 $202,259 $8,423,323 106,144,709 $0.079 Mar 31, 2025 $7,547,141 $55,796 $7,491,345 106,144,709 $0.070 Dec 31, 2024 $6,452,049 $70,207 $6,381,842 109,174,709 $0.059 Sep 30, 2024 $6,960,407 $150,393 $6,810,014 109,174,709 $0.062 Jun 30, 2024 $6,817,822 $198,932 $6,618,890 109,174,709 $0.061 Mar 31, 2024 $6,793,179 $213,458 $6,579,721 109,174,709 $0.060 Dec 31, 2023 $7,128,257 $158,320 $6,969,937 109,174,709 $0.064 Sep 30, 2023 $7,487,385 $172,925 $7,314,460 111,768,709 $0.065 Jun 30, 2023 $7,515,703 $209,469 $7,306,234 111,768,709 $0.065 Mar 31, 2023 $7,376,244 $202,588 $7,173,656 111,768,709 $0.064 Dec 31, 2022 $6,727,183 $420,484 $6,309,699 110,768,709 $0.057

About Olive Resource Capital Inc.:

Olive is a resource-focused merchant bank and investment company with a portfolio of publicly listed and private securities. The Company's assets consist primarily of investments in natural resource companies in all stages of development.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should", "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Olive to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking, including, without limitation, statements concerning Olive's intended future disclosure practices. Although Olive believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: past success or achievement does not guarantee future success; negative investment performance; downward market fluctuations; downward fluctuations in commodity prices and changes in the prices of commodities in general; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; changes in economic and political conditions that could negatively affect certain commodity prices; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Olive does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This commentary is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice nor does it constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities referred to. The information provided in this recording has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable and is believed to be accurate at the time of publishing but we do not represent that it is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293341

Source: Olive Resource Capital Inc.