Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Myriad Uranium Corp. (CSE: M) (OTCQB: MYRUF) (FSE: C3Q) ("Myriad" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has voluntarily filed a Technical Report having an effective date of March 31, 2026 and a report date of April 15, 2026 (the "Technical Report") for the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Fremont County, Wyoming, USA. The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and can also be accessed here. Myriad also announces a Phase II drill campaign for Copper Mountain.

Myriad Plans Phase II Drilling

The Company launched a successful maiden drill program in November 2024. It then reported strong drill results (reported here) and follow-up assays throughout 2025 which highlighted and confirmed extensive positive disequilibrium at Copper Mountain (reported here). It also announced the continued review and analysis of historical data and information, including the 1982 Bendix exploration targeting study reports conducted for the US Department of Energy (reported here), and finally the completion of high-resolution airborne geophysics in December 2025 (reported here).

This in-depth work over the last 15 months has provided an array of high priority target areas which have been identified for follow-up exploration drilling. This plan calls for an initial 4,500 metres (15,000 feet) with contingent increases to between 7,000 m to 10,000 m (23,000 ft and 33,000 ft) and beyond, subject to results and funding conditions. The drilling will initially focus on confirmation drilling at a selection of known historical targets and extend to drilling at new targets identified through the Bendix studies and corroborated by the recent geophysical surveys completed over Copper Mountain.

Myriad's CEO, Thomas Lamb, commented: "We are entering Phase II with a high level of conviction. Our maiden drill program surpassed expectations by a significant margin, confirming extensive positive disequilibrium and validating Copper Mountain as a genuinely world-class exploration address. The extraordinary Bendix assessment suggests Copper Mountain may host one of America's largest undeveloped uranium endowments. The results of our recent high-resolution airborne geophysics have opened vast new target areas we are only beginning to understand. The picture that emerges is one of remarkable district-scale potential. The Phase II program we announce today, initially 4,500 metres and structured to scale to 10,000 metres and well beyond, is designed to systematically convert that potential into demonstrable value. With Mother Nature's cooperation, we have an excellent chance at results that fundamentally re-rate Myriad in the eyes of the market."

Exploration Work Program

The Copper Mountain Uranium Project is an advanced exploration-stage project supported by a substantial historical dataset, multiple known historical resource estimates, and significant district-scale exploration potential. Although no Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves have been defined under National Instrument 43-101, the Project is considered to warrant continued, systematic exploration.

A staged exploration and evaluation program is planned in Phase II to reduce geological uncertainty, verify historical data, expand known mineralisation, and advance the Project toward a maiden NI 43-101-compliant Mineral Resource estimate.

The recommended strategy comprises:

Stage 1 - Data Verification and Mineralisation Confirmation, focused on targeted diamond drilling and resampling to verify historical resource estimates and uranium grades, geological interpretations, and structural controls at priority historical deposits and targets, using modern QAQC protocols. This includes limited drilling at the Lucky Cliff, Arrowhead, Mint, Hesitation and Gem targets.

Stage 2 - Mineralisation Expansion and Exploration Target Testing, involving step-out drilling to test lateral and depth continuity of known historical resources estimates and first-pass drilling of high-priority targets identified from historical Bendix studies and recent geophysical interpretations (indicated by the shaded and outlined areas with red radiometric anomaly points on Figure 1 below).

Stage 3 - Resource Delineation and Preliminary Technical Studies, contingent on positive Stage 1 and 2 results, comprising infill drilling to support a maiden Mineral Resource estimate, together with preliminary metallurgical, geotechnical, and recovery-method screening studies.

The exploration targets referenced in this news release are conceptual, based on geological interpretation, structural favourability, and historic drilling density. Insufficient exploration has been completed to define Mineral Resources, and there is no certainty that further work will result in their delineation.

The recommended program emphasises ongoing data QAQC, independent verification, and responsible environmental management to support future technical and permitting requirements. An indicative budget for this recommended work program of approximately US$ 5.95 million including contingency, is recommended over a 12-month period to execute the initial stages of work, with subsequent activities contingent on technical success. Successful implementation of the proposed program is expected to further improve confidence in the scale, continuity, and grade of uranium mineralisation across the Copper Mountain Project and to provide a robust technical basis for future resource and Project advancement decisions.

Simon Clarke, Chairman of the Company stated: "The next phase of drilling has been planned following extensive and methodical work to fully interpret drill results while overlaying extensive historic data and information and further refining targets utilizing the strong geophysical signatures generated through the recent magnetic and radiometric surveys. The Company is well positioned with a strong balance sheet and the working capital required to fully support and implement the recommended work program set out in our updated Technical Report. We are very excited to commence the next phase of drilling at Copper Mountain with the goal of showcasing the greater potential of the Copper Mountain Project beyond the core historic deposits."

Figure 1: Targeting areas at Copper Mountain, including Bendix endowments and radiometric anomalies.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6301/293289_48877f36d4b0d876_002full.jpg

Historical Estimates

The historical estimates referred to in this news release do not represent current mineral resources, reserves or exploration target estimates under the category definitions provided by NI 43-101. They represent potential mineral endowments that would require exploration work and drilling to verify. The key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historical estimates are described in a previous news release (available here) and are considered relevant. There are no more recent estimates of this type. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. Myriad and Rush are not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

While it is understood that the structural classification of the area for targeting by Bendix is not a guarantee of finding mineralization, the structural scoring of the Control Area successfully delineated known uranium deposits, extended favourable trends related to the known historical resource estimates, and delineated potential target areas for possible uranium deposits.

Qualified Person

The scientific or technical information in this news release respecting the Company's Copper Mountain Uranium Project has been prepared and/or reviewed and approved by George van der Walt, MSc., Pr.Sci.Nat., FGSSA, Myriad's consulting geologist and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. While the content of the historical reports reviewed by Mr. van der Walt is considered to be relevant and reliable, the underlying data, such as original drill logs, sampling, analytical and test data certificates, quality assurance and quality control, is not available for verification. Further work, such as drilling and sampling, will be required to verify or create supplementary information to support the underlying assumptions and conclusions of such historical reports.

Stock Options and RSUs

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,475,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") and an aggregate of 1,095,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain of its directors, officers and consultants.. Each Option vests immediately and is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at $0.50 for a period of five years from the date of grant. One-third of the RSUs vest on the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant, subject to accelerated vesting in the event of: a change of control of the Company; the sale by the Company of a material asset of the Company (as determined by the Company's board of directors); or the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange is $1.00 or greater at any time. The RSUs expire on December 31, 2029.

Directors and officers of the Company received Options and RSUs, and each such transaction is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The related party transactions are exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the transactions does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. In considering and unanimously approving the transactions, there were no materially contrary views, abstentions (except for any abstentions required by corporate law) or material disagreements by any director of the Company. The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days before closing the transactions, which is reasonable given the MI 61-101 exemptions noted above.

About Myriad Uranium Corp.

Myriad Uranium Corp. holds a 75% interest in the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA, with a definitive agreement in place to acquire the remaining 25% interest from Rush Rare Metals Corp. Copper Mountain hosts multiple historic uranium deposits and past-producing mines, including the Arrowhead Mine (approximately 500,000 lbs U3O₈ produced). The district saw extensive exploration and development by Union Pacific in the late 1970s, including approximately 2,000 boreholes and advanced mine planning prior to uranium market downturn conditions in 1980. Union Pacific is estimated to have invested approximately C$117 million (2024 dollars) in exploration and development at Copper Mountain, generating significant historical resource estimates. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Red Basin Uranium Project in New Mexico, USA, but has entered into an agreement to sell the project to Subatomic, a new venture backed by leading U.S. technologists. Myriad will retain a 10% free carried interest and enter into a strategic alliance with Subatomic.

A news release detailing a comprehensive assessment of Copper Mountain's uranium endowment by Bendix Engineering for the US Department of Energy published in 1982 can be viewed here.

For further information, please refer to Myriad's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), contact Myriad by telephone at +1.604.418.2877, or refer to Myriad's website at www.myriaduranium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, the Company's business, plans, outlook and business strategy. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "likely", "expect," "anticipate," "intend", "estimate", "plan", "forecast", "project" and "believe" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect, including with respect to the Company's business plans respecting the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties, the proposed work program on the Company's mineral properties and the potential and economic viability of the Company's mineral properties. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and technological or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293289

Source: Myriad Uranium Corp.