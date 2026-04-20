Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQX: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired an additional 4,150 acres of mineral claims at the high-grade, gold-silver Kennedy Project, Nevada via claim staking.

Highlights:

Major Expansion in Nevada's Kennedy District: Silver47 has tripled the size of the Kennedy Project to 6,150 acres by staking approximately 4,150 additional acres and consolidating substantial ground in this underexplored historic gold-silver district.

Low-Cost, Royalty-Free Project Growth: The expansion was achieved through low-cost claim staking with no NSR royalty delivering 100%-owned ground.

Untapped Discovery Potential: The project now covers at least 15 km of largely unexplored veins plus potential bulk-tonnage gold-silver mineralization, building on exceptional surface samples and historic production grades reaching 15.5 g/t Au and 311 g/t Ag 1 .

Comprehensive Exploration Program Underway: A multidisciplinary field program, including geological mapping, rock chip sampling, soil-geochemical surveys, and drone-based geophysics is underway aimed at defining high-priority drill targets.

Hughes Project Drill Program Progress: One hole has been completed and another is in progress along the highly prospective eastern extension of the Tonopah Mining district on the Hughes Project. Several meter- to multi-meter zones of quartz-adularia veins, stockworks and breccias were intersected in the first hole as expected. Assays are pending and drilling continues.

Galen McNamara, CEO, stated: "By tripling the size of the Kennedy Project to 6,150 acres through low-cost, royalty-free staking, we have consolidated this historic, underexplored gold-silver district and positioned Silver47 for a major discovery opportunity. Northern Nevada is renowned for historic vein fields that have produced many of the region's largest and most significant mines. We are now targeting extensions of the vein system as well as new high-grade gold-silver targets across the project as we drive to unlock additional shareholder value through measured and systematic discovery."





Figure 1. Plan Map of Kennedy Project.

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Kennedy Project Expansion

Based on results from previous rock sampling and prospecting programs (e.g., 21.9 g/t Au and 2,336 g/t Ag from the Borlasca vein and 6.2 g/t Au and 3,037 g/t Ag from the Fourth of July vein, see April 24th, 2025 and September 4th, 2025 news releases) and compilation of historical exploration data an additional ~4,150 acres of unpatented mining claims were acquired at the Kennedy Project through staking. The strategic claims cover prospective open ground around the Kennedy district (Figure 1). The project now consists of 301 unpatented mining claims for approximately 6,150 acres located in Pershing County, Nevada, 75 km south of Winnemucca. Priority exploration targets at the Kennedy Project consist of high-grade sheeted veins as well as bulk tonnage disseminated and/or stock-work hosted gold-silver mineralization.

The Kennedy Project covers over 15 km of known veins and vein-systems traceable at surface. Most of historic mining in the Kennedy district was reportedly from the Gold Note mine which was centered on a series of high-angle northwest striking veins traced for over 350 m along strike. Historic mining at Gold Note focused on near-surface (<40 m) oxide mineralization. Deeper secondary sulfide mineralization remains unmined. Mine grades were reportedly as high as 15.5 g/t Au with 311 g/t Ag1.

Highlights from Previous Rock Sample Program (see September 4th, 2025, news release)

21.9 g/t Au, 2,336 g/t Ag, 8.56% Cu (Borlasca Vein)

6.2 g/t Au, 3,037 g/t Ag (Fourth of July Vein)

40.4 g/t Au, 232 g/t Ag (Gold Note Vein)

39.4 g/t Au, 370 g/t Ag (Cricket Vein)

12.7 g/t Au, 305 g/t Ag (Accident Vein)

15.9 g/t Au, 323 g/t Ag (Coyote Vein)

19.5 g/t Au, 273 g/t Ag (Danneburg Vein)

30.4 g/t Au, 148 g/t Ag (Imperial Vein)

3.1 g/t Au, 583 g/t Ag (Trail/Senator Vein)

44.5 g/t Au (Hidden Treasure Vein)

Next Steps

The mineralized corridors across the Kennedy Project and their potential extensions across the newly staked claims have not yet seen any systematic modern exploration. A multidisciplinary program consisting of geological mapping and prospecting, drone-based geophysics (magnetics), induced polarization geophysics and soil and rock geochemical surveys is ongoing. These data will be used to refine priority drill targets.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Galen McNamara, P. Geo., the CEO of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

References

¹Klopstock, Paul (1913) The Kennedy mining district, Nevada, American Institute of Mining Engineers Bulletin, v. 77. p. 1041-1046

About Silver47 Exploration

Silver47 Exploration Corp is a mineral exploration company, focused on uncovering and developing silver-rich deposits in North America. The Company is creating a leading high-grade US-focused silver developer with a combined resource totaling 236 Moz AgEq at 334 g/t AgEq inferred and 10 Moz at 333 g/t AgEq Indicated. With operations in Alaska, Nevada and New Mexico, Silver47 Exploration is anchored in America's most prolific mining jurisdictions. For detailed information regarding the resource estimates, assumptions, and technical reports, please refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report and other filings available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company trades on the TSXV under the ticker symbol AGA and OTCQX under the ticker symbol AAGAF.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.silver-47.com and see the Technical Report filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and titled "Technical Report on the Red Mountain VMS Property Bonnifield Mining District, Alaska, USA with an effective date January 12, 2024, and prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd."

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On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Galen McNamara

CEO & Director

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "upon" "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: the Company's exploration and development activities and plans. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the ability to close the Offering, including the time and sizing thereof, the insider participation in the Offering and receipt of required regulatory approvals; the use of proceeds not being as anticipated; the Company's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and the additional risks identified in the Company's financial statements and the accompanying management's discussion and analysis and other public disclosures recently filed under its issuer profile on SEDAR+ and other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. The forward-looking information are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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Source: Silver47 Exploration Corp.