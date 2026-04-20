Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - QuantumCore Ltd. (CSE: QNCR) ("QuantumCore" or the "Company"), a developer of cryogenic electronic components for quantum computing systems, announced the continued technical progress in its superconducting amplifier platform, with a focus on traveling-wave parametric amplifiers ("TWPAs") designed for second-stage signal amplification in superconducting quantum computing systems.

QuantumCore is developing specialized hardware intended to address key roadblocks in superconducting quantum systems, particularly signal fidelity and thermal load at cryogenic temperatures. The Company's TWPA architecture is designed to operate within cryogenic quantum computing environments and support scalable qubit readout without introducing excess noise or heat.

The quantum computing sector continues to evolve from a research-driven field into an emerging industrial market. While significant investment has been directed toward quantum processor development, the supporting hardware layer, including cryogenic electronics and amplification chains, remains a critical factor in enabling system scalability.

QuantumCore's strategy is centered on this enabling infrastructure layer. Its components are being designed to integrate with superconducting quantum computing platforms, independent of specific qubit architectures, positioning the Company to support a broad range of system developers.

Technical Progress

The Company reports that its TWPA amplifier program has advanced through iterative design and early-stage validation work, with ongoing efforts focused on performance optimization and system integration with global quantum computing efforts.

TWPAs are a key element in quantum readout chains, providing low-noise amplification of the extremely weak signals generated by qubits. As a second-stage amplifier, QuantumCore's design objective is to preserve signal integrity while minimizing added thermal load within the cryogenic environment.

Key Technical Pillars

Low-Noise Signal Amplification

Development of superconducting TWPA designs aimed at achieving high gain with minimal added noise, supporting improved qubit readout fidelity.

Cryogenic Thermal Efficiency

Circuit architectures designed to reduce heat dissipation within dilution refrigerators, a key constraint in scaling superconducting systems.

Broadband Performance

Amplifier designs targeting wide bandwidth operation to support multiplexed qubit readout in larger-scale quantum processors.

Platform Compatibility

Hardware intended to interface with multiple superconducting quantum computing architectures, enabling potential integration across different system designs.

Management Commentary

"Our focus is on solving practical hardware challenges that emerge as quantum systems scale," said Eugene Profis, Chief Executive Officer of QuantumCore. "Signal amplification in cryogenic environments remains one of the fundamental constraints on scaling in superconducting quantum computing. Our TWPA program is aimed at addressing that constraint with designs that prioritize low noise, thermal efficiency, and system compatibility."

Mr. Profis added: "Across the industry, there is significant focus on quantum processors themselves. Our approach is to develop the underlying components required for those systems to operate at scale. In that sense, we view QuantumCore as part of the 'picks and shovels' layer of the quantum computing ecosystem, focused on enabling infrastructure rather than any single platform."

About QuantumCore Ltd.

QuantumCore is focused on becoming a dedicated hardware partner to the global quantum computing industry, designing and building advanced microchip sets engineered for cryogenic and superconducting environments. With quantum computing roadmaps accelerating and the world's leading quantum companies facing critical bottlenecks in signal fidelity, noise reduction, and ultra-low-temperature control, QuantumCore will provide the enabling "picks-and-shovels" hardware required to unlock the next stage of scalable quantum systems. Its specialized cryogenic signal-processing chips are designed to improve qubit performance, enhance readout accuracy, and reduce thermal interference, allowing quantum hardware manufacturers to move faster, reach higher qubit counts, and achieve more stable, commercially viable quantum computers. As a purpose-built engineering partner, QuantumCore will support the industry's transition from laboratory prototypes to real-world quantum machines.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, but not limited to, statements about the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Often, but not always, these forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Listing Statement of the Company dated March 31, 2026, which is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except where required by law. There can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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Source: QuantumCore Ltd.