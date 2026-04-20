Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Rise Nano Optics Ltd. (CSE: EYE) ("Rise" or the "Company"), a health technology company advancing vision care through patented nanotechnology lens solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Sierra Optical Lab ("Sierra Optical"), an independent wholesale optical laboratory and VSP-Authorized Lab, located in Reno, Nevada, to support the production and commercialization of its SPECTRAGUARD lens technology in the Western United States region.

The Company's proprietary SPECTRAGUARD technology is a patented nano particle optical lens treatment that provides a new standard of eye protection for the general eyewear market while meeting the needs of those with degenerative eye disease. The patented technology is designed to provide eye protection from bright sunlight by filtering 100% of ultraviolet (UV) light and up to 90% of wavelengths between 400-600 nm, including blue light, while preserving natural visual clarity and color perception.

This partnership establishes a robust model, combining direct commercial demand generation by Rise, with integrated manufacturing and distribution through Sierra Optical, allowing for efficient scaling without significant capital investment in production infrastructure.

Under the partnership, Sierra Optical will:

Manufacture SPECTRAGUARD lenses on behalf of Rise

Distribute SPECTRAGUARD lenses through its existing network of eye care professionals (ECPs)

Support fulfillment of Rise-generated demand, enabling scalable production as the Company expands its commercial footprint

Erik Ritchie, Chief Commercial Officer of Rise Nano Optics, commented,"This partnership is an exciting first step in our US commercialization strategy. By aligning with a state-of-the-art VSP-authorized lab that can both produce and distribute, we are creating an efficient path to market while positioning the Company to scale quickly as demand builds. As previously mentioned, this partnership is the first step in our commercialization strategy which also includes clinical channel partnerships, followed by broader consumer and brand integration, delievering meaningful revenue generation. The global eyewear market size is approximately US$160B1 with strong relevance to individuals affected by prolonged screen exposure, light sensitivity, and degenerative eye conditions, so there is significant upside potential for us to capitalize on demand for technologies like ours."

Steven Mullen, Co-Founder of Sierra Optical Lab, commented, "We are pleased to partner with Rise Nano Optics to bring SPECTRAGUARD lenses to our customers and optical network. Their proprietary technology is a first mover and introduces a differentiated approach to lens performance, addressing modern visual demands while maintaining clarity and color accuracy."

This is the Company's first optical lab partnership and represents a key milestone in its commercialization strategy in the United States. The Company intends to replicate this model by aligning with additional independent and authorized laboratories, creating a distributed manufacturing and fulfillment ecosystem capable of supporting increasing demand as adoption of SPECTRAGUARD lenses grows. By leveraging established lab infrastructure and industry relationships, Rise is positioned to scale efficiently without significant capital investment, while maintaining flexibility across multiple distribution channels.

As part of its global strategy, Rise will continue to establish a network of optical lab partners, clinical channel partnerships as well as broader brand integrations across North America and internationally.

About Sierra Optical Lab

Sierra Optical Lab is an independent wholesale optical laboratory located in Reno, Nevada and a VSP-Authorized Lab. The company is known for its state-of-the-art equipment and dedicated customer service team, supporting eye care professionals with high-quality lens manufacturing and responsive service. For more information visit: https://www.sierraopticallab.com/.

About Rise

Rise Nano Optics Ltd. is a health technology company specializing in advanced nanotechnology lens solutions designed to selectively filter high-energy visible light wavelengths. Its patented SPECTRAGUARD technology integrates nanomaterial innovation, ophthalmic research, and scalable optical engineering to serve both clinical and consumer eyewear markets globally.

For more information, visit: www.risenanooptics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the trading of the Common Shares and the future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations.

Readers are cautioned that that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the approval of the CSE to commence trading of the Common Shares, the demand for the Company's products and technology, including SPECTRAGUARD, the expansion of the Company's business partnerships and the success of the Company's patents and intellectual property, whether future or current. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

[1] https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/eyewear-market

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Source: Rise Nano Optics Ltd.