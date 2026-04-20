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WKN: A1KBZ1 | ISIN: SE0003491562 | Ticker-Symbol: 16E
Stuttgart
20.04.26 | 11:01
0,001 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
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EPISURF MEDICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
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EPISURF MEDICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
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0,0060,00613:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.04.2026 11:00 Uhr
21 Leser
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Episurf Medical AB: Episurf Medical initiates dual-track process for its medtech operations

Episurf Medical AB (publ) today announced that its board of directors has resolved to initiate a strategic review of the Company's medtech operations, with the aim of evaluating alternatives to unlock long-term shareholder value. The Company will run a dual-track process with the aim of a full separation of the operations from the Group.

"The board has concluded that both the real estate platform and the medtech operations are best positioned to realize their full potential within dedicated structures, each with a clear ownership focus and capital allocation suited to its specific needs. A separation is, in the board's assessment, the approach most likely to generate sustainable shareholder value over time."

- Jens Andersson, CEO Episurf Medical

Background and rationale

Episurf Medical is in an active phase of growth and has, during 2025-2026, signed agreements to acquire real estate assets with a total agreed value of more than SEK 2 billion. The agreements encompass the acquisitions of Frusipe Intressenter Target 1 AB, KlaraBo Empire Holding AB, and a portfolio of 36 community properties from Mofast AB.

From this position, the board of directors has assessed that both the real estate operations and the medtech operations, centered on the Company's individualized implant Episealer®, are best positioned to realize their full potential within separate structures, with a clear ownership focus and tailored capital allocation. Further financial information regarding the medtech operations is available in the Company's annual report for 2025, available at www.episurf.com. The board of directors is of the view that a separation will, over time, generate the most favorable outcome for the Company's shareholders.

Strategic review

The board of directors has resolved to mandate the Chief Executive Officer to lead the strategic review process focusing on the dual-track, with the support of external financial and legal advisers as required. The process will encompass an analysis of relevant structural alternatives, including a sale of the medtech operations, a distribution of the operations to shareholders, and other measures considered capable of maximizing shareholder value. The board of directors will be regularly updated on the progress of the review.

The objective is to have identified, no later than by the end of 2026, a solution that enables the medtech operations to continue to develop outside the current Group structure. Any decision regarding a potential transaction or structural change will be made by the board of directors at a later date, based on prepared decision-making material. The Company will keep the market informed of material developments in the process in accordance with applicable disclosure obligations.

For further information, please contact:

Jens Andersson, CEO, Episurf Medical

E-mail: jens.andersson@episurf.com

About Episurf Medical

Episurf Medical is a real estate company with exposure to a diversified portfolio of real estate assets. The Company aims to create value growth through the acquisition and management of Nordic properties. The Company also conducts medtech operations based on the individualized implant Episealer® and associated surgical instruments, used to treat cartilage damage in joints. Episurf Medical's head office is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

This information is information that Episurf Medical AB is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 11:00 CET on the 20th of April 2026.

THIS PRESS RELEASE HAS BEEN PUBLISHED IN SWEDISH AND ENGLISH. IN THE EVENT OF ANY DISCREPANCY BETWEEN THE LANGUAGE VERSIONS, THE SWEDISH VERSION SHALL PREVAIL.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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