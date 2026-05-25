Episurf Medical AB: Interim Report 1 January - 31 March 2026

Episurf Medical AB (publ) (Nasdaq: EPIS B) today publishes its interim report for the period 1 January - 31 March 2026. The first quarter marked the beginning of the company's transformation into a cash flow-oriented property company, with the first property acquisitions completed at an underlying property value of approximately SEK 270m.

"The first quarter of 2026 marked the beginning of Episurf's transformation into a cash flow-oriented property company. During the quarter, property acquisitions were completed at an underlying property value of approximately SEK 270m, constituting the first step in the ambition to build a larger Nordic property platform focused on stable cash flows and high yield."

- Jens Andersson, CEO, Episurf Medical

First quarter 2026 compared to 2025, Group

Group net sales amounted to SEK 8.8m (2.5)

Loss for the period amounted to SEK -26.9m (1.5)

Loss per share amounted to SEK -0.01 (-0.00)

Group cash and cash equivalents at end of period amounted to SEK 12.2m (5.7)

Equity ratio of 76.8% (32.7)

Significant events during the first quarter 2026

On January 26, Episurf entered into an agreement to acquire a property portfolio with an underlying property value of SEK 897m from KlaraBo AB, generating annual rental income of approximately SEK 73.4m

On February 10, the extraordinary general meeting approved the acquisition of Frusipe Intressenter Target 1 AB for a preliminary purchase price of up to SEK 1,147m, amended the articles of association, and elected Jens Andersson as a new board member; board member Christian Krüeger vacated his position

Jens Andersson assumed the role of CEO as of February 11 and Sanja Batljan as CFO; former CFO Pål Ryfors left the company

On February 14, the board resolved on the issuance of B shares, convertibles and warrants to Frusipe Intressenter Holding AB as part of the acquisition consideration

On February 23, 450,494,390 TO14 B warrants were exercised, corresponding to an exercise rate of approximately 89.5 percent

Significant events after the quarter

On April 2, Episurf entered into an agreement to acquire a real estate portfolio with an underlying property value of SEK 697m from Mofast AB, generating annual rental income of approximately SEK 65.6m

On April 13, the extraordinary general meeting resolved on two amendments to the articles of association regarding the limits of the share capital and the number of shares

On April 17, the board resolved on the issuance of B shares, convertibles and warrants to Frusipe Intressenter Holding AB as part of the acquisition consideration

On April 23, the board resolved, under the EGM authorization of April 13, to issue a further 375,466,223 B shares as additional consideration for the acquisition

On April 20, the board instructed the CEO to lead a dual-track strategic review of the medical technology business

On May 5, Episurf signed a letter of intent to acquire four real estate portfolios with a total property value of approximately SEK 2.6 billion

On May 11, Episurf entered into an agreement to acquire a property portfolio with an agreed property value of SEK 845m from Botrygg

On May 18, Episurf took possession of a property portfolio from Mofast

For more information, please contact:

Jens Andersson, CEO, Episurf Medical

Tel: +46 (0) 768 55 67 02

E-mail: jens.andersson@episurf.com

Sanja Batljan, CFO, Episurf Medical

E-mail: sanja.batljan@episurf.com

About Episurf Medical

Episurf Medical is a property company with exposure to a diversified portfolio of real estate assets. The company aims to create value growth through the acquisition and management of Nordic properties. The company also has a medical technology business based on the individualised Episealer® implant and associated surgical instruments, used to treat cartilage injuries in joints. Episurf Medical's head office is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on 25 May 2026.

THIS PRESS RELEASE HAS BEEN PUBLISHED IN SWEDISH AND ENGLISH. IN THE EVENT OF ANY DISCREPANCY BETWEEN THE LANGUAGE VERSIONS, THE SWEDISH VERSION SHALL PREVAIL.