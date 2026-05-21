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WKN: A1KBZ1 | ISIN: SE0003491562 | Ticker-Symbol: 16E
Stuttgart
21.05.26 | 17:18
0,012 Euro
+74,29 % +0,005
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EPISURF MEDICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EPISURF MEDICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0120,01317:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2026 13:30 Uhr
22 Leser
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Episurf Medical AB: Episurf Medical strengthens its organisation with a Deputy CEO, Christian Oloffson, and Head of Property Management, Petra Widén Lindh

Episurf Medical AB (publ) (Nasdaq: EPIS B) has appointed Christian Olofsson as Deputy CEO and Head of Business Development and Petra Widén Lindh as Head of Property Management. The recruitments are a strategically important step in the Company's continued build-up of a broad and cash-flow-generating property platform.

Christian Olofsson, Deputy CEO and Head of Business Development

Christian Olofsson takes up the role of Deputy CEO and Head of Business Development, with responsibility for analysis, transactions and valuations.

Christian has nearly 20 years of experience in the property sector across the Nordics and the Baltics. He is currently CEO of Tenzing and CEO and founder of Idun Fastigheter, and has previously held positions including partner and CEO of Scandinavian Property Group, as well as other senior roles within transactions and projects.

Petra Widén Lindh, Head of Property Management

Petra Widén Lindh is a senior leader with extensive experience in property management. She takes up the role of Head of Property Management, with overall responsibility for managing the Company's property portfolio, tenant relations, leasing and other value-creating measures.

Petra joins most recently from Fastighets AB Balder, where she served as Head of Property Management, and has previously held leading roles at, among others, HSB and Riksbyggen.

Jens Andersson, CEO of Episurf Medical, comments:

With Christian and Petra in place, we are taking a decisive step in building our property platform. Christian brings deep transaction and business development expertise, while Petra contributes solid property management experience from leading Nordic real estate companies.

- Jens Andersson, CEO, Episurf Medical

Following the above recruitments, Episurf Medical's management team will consist of Jens Andersson, CEO, Katarina Flodström, Deputy CEO, Christan Olofsson, Deputy CEO and Head of Business Development, Sanja Batljan, CFO, Petra Widén Lindh, Head of Property Management, Patrick Jamnik, President, Episurf Medical Inc, Fredrik Zetterberg, Marketing Director, and Ylva Bonde, Head of QA/RA.

For further information, please contact:

Jens Andersson, CEO, Episurf Medical

Tel: +46 (0) 768 55 67 02

Email: jens.andersson@episurf.com

About Episurf Medical AB

Episurf Medical is a property company with exposure to a diversified portfolio of real estate assets. The Company's objective is to create value growth through the acquisition and management of Nordic properties. The Company also has a medical technology operation based on the individually tailored Episealer® implant and associated surgical instruments, which are used to treat cartilage damage in joints. Episurf Medical's head office is located in Stockholm, Sweden.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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