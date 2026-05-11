Episurf Medical AB: Episurf Medical acquires property portfolio with an agreed property value of SEK 845 mn from Botrygg

Episurf Medical AB (publ) (Nasdaq: EPIS B) has entered into an agreement to acquire a diversified property portfolio from Botrygg in Linköping. Closing will occur once required bank financing has been secured, but no later than 31 October 2026.

The agreed property value amounts to SEK 845 mn. The acquisition brings the Company a portfolio of modern community properties with rental income of approximately SEK 67 mn per year and a net operating income (NOI) of approximately SEK 54 mn.

"We are pleased to have signed this agreement with Botrygg. Linköping is a strong market and the portfolio adds modern properties with municipal tenants in an area well-positioned for the city's continued development."

- Jens Andersson, CEO Episurf Medical

"This sale is consistent with our strategy to streamline our property portfolio. It is important to us that our tenants are not affected by the transaction, and we will therefore continue to manage the properties for a three-year period to ensure as seamless a transition as possible."

- Adam Cocozza, CEO Botrygg

The acquisition in brief

The property portfolio comprises nine community properties, including Linköping Arena (Kallerstad Arena), the schools Klaragymnasiet and Arenaskolan, as well as short-term residential units, a gym and office premises.

The agreed property value amounts to SEK 845 mn (of which SEK 25 mn relates to deferred consideration payable upon fulfilment of certain conditions). Annual rental income amounts to approximately SEK 67 mn and net operating income (NOI) to approximately SEK 54 mn.

Closing is expected no later than 31 October.

The vendor's financial adviser was Panreal.

Payment of the purchase price

The purchase price is financed through an issue of B-shares of SEK 220 mn at a subscription price of SEK 0.055 per B-share, a vendor note of SEK 161 mn with a twelve-month maturity, and bank financing.

Dilution

The issue of B-shares may result in a dilution for existing shareholders of approximately 47.7 per cent based on the current number of registered shares. Calculated on all issued and contracted shares prior to the acquisition (fully diluted basis), the dilution amounts to approximately 12.6 per cent.

Background and rationale

On 30 December 2025, Episurf's board of directors announced that the Company had resolved to acquire property companies in order to broaden its operations and strengthen its financial position. Episurf has subsequently entered into agreements to acquire Frusipe Intressenter Target 1 AB, KlaraBo Empire Holding AB and Mofast Invest II AB.

With the acquisition of the property portfolio from Botrygg, Episurf continues to build its Nordic property platform with a focus on cash flow and returns. Based on already signed property acquisitions, Episurf's property segment's annual rental income on a pro forma basis is expected to increase from approximately SEK 218 mn to approximately SEK 285 mn following the acquisition, and total property assets from approximately SEK 2,500 mn to approximately SEK 3,350 mn.

Municipal and public tenants with long-term leases ensure predictable income and support the Company's continued growth.

Key metrics for the property portfolio

The portfolio comprises nine community properties in Linköping with a total lettable area of approximately 31,000 sqm. The portfolio includes the Arena District with Linköping Arena (Kallerstad Arena), Klaragymnasiet, Arenaskolan as well as short-term residential units, a gym and offices. The majority of rental value derives from the Municipality of Linköping and public sector tenants. The majority of the lettable area consists of modern buildings constructed or fully renovated between 2013 and 2022. The agreed property value amounts to SEK 845 mn with a NOI yield of 6.4 per cent and a WAULT of approximately 6 years.

For further information, please contact:

Jens Andersson, CEO, Episurf Medical

Tel: +46 (0) 768 55 67 02

Email: jens.andersson@episurf.com

Adam Cocozza, CEO, Botrygg

Email: adam.cocozza@botrygg.se

About Botrygg

Botrygg is a private property and construction company with operations in Linköping, Stockholm, Gothenburg, Norrköping, Uppsala and Örebro. The company manages approximately 4,000 apartments.

About Episurf Medical

Episurf Medical is a real estate company with exposure to a diversified portfolio of property assets. The Company's objective is to create value growth through the acquisition and management of Nordic properties. The Company also has a medical technology business based on the patient-specific implant Episealer® and associated surgical instruments, used to treat cartilage damage in joints. Episurf Medical's head office is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

This information is information that Episurf Medical AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:00 on 11 May 2026.

THIS PRESS RELEASE HAS BEEN PUBLISHED IN SWEDISH AND ENGLISH. IN THE EVENT OF ANY DISCREPANCY BETWEEN THE LANGUAGE VERSIONS, THE SWEDISH VERSION SHALL PREVAIL.