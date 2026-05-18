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Während viele nur über AI sprechen, baut dieses Unternehmen bereits die Infrastruktur dafür
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WKN: A1KBZ1 | ISIN: SE0003491562 | Ticker-Symbol: 16E
Stuttgart
18.05.26 | 13:40
0,016 Euro
+27,42 % +0,003
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EPISURF MEDICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EPISURF MEDICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0160,01614:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.05.2026 12:00 Uhr
34 Leser
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Episurf Medical AB: Episurf Medical has completed the acquisition of the property portfolio from Mofast AB

Episurf Medical AB (publ) (Nasdaq: EPIS B) today completed the acquisition of the property portfolio of 36 social infrastructure properties from Mofast AB (publ), with an agreed property value of approximately SEK 697 mn.

All conditions to closing have been satisfied, including approval from the senior lender and a decision from the Swedish Inspectorate of Strategic Products (ISP). The acquisition is financed by a major Nordic bank.

The B shares constituting part of the consideration to the seller will be issued following Episurf's annual general meeting on 25 May 2026, and before the end of the second quarter of 2026.

The acquisition was announced on 2 April 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Jens Andersson, CEO, Episurf Medical

E-mail: jens.andersson@episurf.com

Eric Fischbein, CEO, Mofast AB (publ)

E-mail: eric.fischbein@mofastab.se

About Episurf Medical

Episurf Medical is a real estate company with exposure to a diversified portfolio of property assets. The company aims to create value growth through the acquisition and management of Nordic properties. The company also has a medical technology operation based on the individualised Episealer® implant and associated surgical instruments, which are used to treat cartilage damage in joints. Episurf Medical is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Mofast AB (publ)

Mofast AB (publ), corporate identity number 559124-6052, is a Swedish real estate company headquartered in Stockholm, which owns, develops and manages social infrastructure and residential properties in Sweden.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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